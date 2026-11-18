Black Friday Apple deals LIVE (Image credit: Apple / Edited with Gemini) Staff picked deals:

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We're drawing ever closer to Black Friday and the deals are really ramping up! I'll be keeping track of the best Apple deals this morning, looking for the biggest savings on MacBooks, AirPods, iPhones, and other great gear.

Apple products are well known for their high quality – and often equally high price tags! That's why taking advantage of the sales is such a good idea. They offer a rare opportunity to make some big savings on some of the most desirable tech around.

Yesterday got us off to a great start with huge savings on both the MacBook Air and Pro, various AirPods, Apple AirTags, and lots more. I'll be updating this live blog throughout the day, so keep checking back to see what other deals have been added. Happy shopping!