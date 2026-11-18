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Apple Black Friday deals LIVE: don’t wait until next week, these MacBook and AirPod prices are wild
Keep track of all the biggest savings on Apple tech here
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Latest updates
We're drawing ever closer to Black Friday and the deals are really ramping up! I'll be keeping track of the best Apple deals this morning, looking for the biggest savings on MacBooks, AirPods, iPhones, and other great gear.
Apple products are well known for their high quality – and often equally high price tags! That's why taking advantage of the sales is such a good idea. They offer a rare opportunity to make some big savings on some of the most desirable tech around.
Yesterday got us off to a great start with huge savings on both the MacBook Air and Pro, various AirPods, Apple AirTags, and lots more. I'll be updating this live blog throughout the day, so keep checking back to see what other deals have been added. Happy shopping!
Quick Links
- iPhone accessories: from $7 @ Amazon
- EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro w/ AirPods + Watch: free @ Verizon
- iPad Mini 7: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 @ Amazon
- Mac mini (M6): was $899 now $779 @ Amazon
- iMac (M4): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon
- iPhone Duo: was $1,990 now free @ T-Mobile
LIVE: Latest Updates
Save $100 on this 11-inch Apple iPad Pro
Whether you're an artist who requires a big screen to work with, a student looking for a lightweight laptop alternative, or you just want a tablet to watch movies on, the iPad Pro is a great choice. This 11-inch model has a $100 discount at Amazon right now, making it a great time to buy.
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch: was $1199 now $1099 at Amazon
This 16.2-inch MacBook Pro is now $500 cheaper
If you want a big laptop with an equally big saving then check out this 16.2-inch MacBook Pro. Amazon has slashed $500 off the retail price of one of the flagship MacBook models, which comes equipped with the M5 Max chip, 18-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 36GB RAM. It's a great laptop, suitable for pretty much any task you might have in mind, and with that saving it's looking more appealing than ever.
- Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop: was $4399 now $3899 at Amazon
A $70 saving on this five star Apple Watch Series 12
A $70 saving on the latest model Apple Watch? Count us in. This stylish smartwatch features an updated heart rate sensor, but that's just one of the cool features here. It's so good, in fact, that we rated it the full five stars in our Apple Watch Series 12 review.This discount makes an already great product even better.
- Apple Watch Series 12: was $449 now $379 at Best Buy
This 2026 Apple Mac mini is now $120 cheaper at Amazon
If you need a computer with some serious power, then this 2026 Apple Mac mini will more than satisfy. Powered by the M6 chip, 12-core CPU and GPU, and 16GB RAM, this small but mighty machine is capable of any task you might throw at it. Just add a monitor, keyboard, and mouse and you've got the makings of a great desktop. Even better, it currently has a tasty $120 discount at Amazon.
- 2026 Apple Mac mini: was $899 now $779 at Amazon
Save $50 on the MacBook Neo, available in a range of colors
OK, so this is a smaller saving than on some of the other Apple deals, but if you've had your eye on the MacBook Neo then now is a great chance to buy. In our MacBook Neo review we gave it 4.5 stars and called it "the best budget laptop ever." Now it's $50 cheaper — and available in a range of colors.
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 at Amazon
$100 off these cute Apple AirPods Max 2 headphones
We love the Starlight color of these Apple AirPods Max 2 over-ear headphones, but we love saving $100 on them even more! We rated the pair 4.5 stars in our Apple AirPods Max 2 review earlier this year, where we said they provide a "rich, complex, and fun soundscape."
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $449 at Amazon
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