My husband’s buzzsaw snoring is no match for the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 — now at their lowest price in the Prime Day deals
The Sleepbuds 2 are comfortable for side sleeping and drown out unwanted sound — now $40 off in the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day deals
I love my husband, but I do not love the window-rattling sound he makes when he snores at night. The only thing that allows me to get a wink of sleep are the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2, now $42 off at Amazon. That brings them down to $237 from $279, which is their lowest ever price.
The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are among the best sleep headphones we've tested, thanks in part to their low-profile design that's superbly comfortable for side sleepers. Plus, they feature crisp audio alongside noise-masking technology that effectively drowns out loud noise.
They also track sleep, as well as record night time environmental factors, such as light, temperature and sound. So I can actually show my husband how loud his snoring is. Here's a closer look at my top pick of the Amazon Prime Day sleep deals...
The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 have just undergone their first price drop since their launch this summer. In the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day deals, there's $42 off these premium sleepbuds, which takes them down to $237 (from $279.) Still an investment, but I think they're well worth it to finally get a break from snoring. Shipping is free and comes with a one-year manufacturers warranty.
How the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 saved my sleep
And, quite possibly, my marriage. Slightly controversially, the Sleepbuds 2 eschew active noise cancelling (ANC) in favor of noise-masking technology. What that means is that the earbuds will drown out your noise disturbance with a different sound, instead of silencing it altogether.
So, while my husband's esophagus vibrates noisily with every inhale, I'm listening to gentle ocean waves or deep breathing my way through a sleep meditation.
Forgoing ANC also means the Ozlos are lighter and boast a lower profile than other ANC models on the market, like the Soundcore Sleep A30. The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are the smallest earbuds designed specifically for sleep. That means that they're superbly comfortable in all sleep positions, including side sleeping.
The Sleepbuds 2 are laced with biometric sensors, which provide basic sleep tracking. The case itself also houses environmental sensors, which monitor what's happening around you as you sleep.
The idea is that by combining an overview of your sleep with a record of any sound, light or temperature disruptions in your bedroom, you get a clear picture of exactly what it is that's hurting your slumber.
To show you how this works in practice, here's a look at my sleep stats. (Note the 94 decibel sound at some point between 22:46 and 05:37. That's the equivalent of a buzzsaw or leaf blower).
Via the app and bluetooth connectivity, you can control how you use your Sleepbuds, choosing from a soundscape or sleep masking sound. You also have the option to pre-set your chosen sound, volume and duration, so all you have to do is pop the buds in your ears before bed.
I've set mine to a soothing sleep sound or gentle rainfall that lasts for 20 minutes before turning off. Of course, you can listen to sound all night if you want (you'll get around 10 hours on a single charge, with the case providing an additional 2-3 charges).
There's no getting away from the fact that these sleepbuds are still expensive, even after today's price cut. But if you're looking for a comfortable and reliable piece of kit to drown out noise disturbances, this is it.
Prefer ANC? Try this deal instead
In our Soundcore Sleep A30 review, our tester raved about how these buds sit flush, stay secure and, crucially, don’t dig into your ears if you’re a side sleeper. Add effective ANC, adaptive snore-masking technology, and a library of sleep sounds, and you’ve got an incredibly thoughtful pair of sleep-focused buds. But be warned, battery life only just lasts a full night. At $159.99 from $229.99, they're also down to their lowest ever price.
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Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide. With a career in journalism spanning two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.
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