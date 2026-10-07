I love my husband, but I do not love the window-rattling sound he makes when he snores at night. The only thing that allows me to get a wink of sleep are the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2, now $42 off at Amazon. That brings them down to $237 from $279, which is their lowest ever price.

The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are among the best sleep headphones we've tested, thanks in part to their low-profile design that's superbly comfortable for side sleepers. Plus, they feature crisp audio alongside noise-masking technology that effectively drowns out loud noise.

They also track sleep, as well as record night time environmental factors, such as light, temperature and sound. So I can actually show my husband how loud his snoring is. Here's a closer look at my top pick of the Amazon Prime Day sleep deals...

Save $42 Ozlo Sleepbuds 2: was $279 now $237 at Amazon The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 have just undergone their first price drop since their launch this summer. In the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day deals, there's $42 off these premium sleepbuds, which takes them down to $237 (from $279.) Still an investment, but I think they're well worth it to finally get a break from snoring. Shipping is free and comes with a one-year manufacturers warranty.

How the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 saved my sleep

And, quite possibly, my marriage. Slightly controversially, the Sleepbuds 2 eschew active noise cancelling (ANC) in favor of noise-masking technology. What that means is that the earbuds will drown out your noise disturbance with a different sound, instead of silencing it altogether.

So, while my husband's esophagus vibrates noisily with every inhale, I'm listening to gentle ocean waves or deep breathing my way through a sleep meditation.

Forgoing ANC also means the Ozlos are lighter and boast a lower profile than other ANC models on the market, like the Soundcore Sleep A30. The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are the smallest earbuds designed specifically for sleep. That means that they're superbly comfortable in all sleep positions, including side sleeping.

(Image credit: Future)

The Sleepbuds 2 are laced with biometric sensors, which provide basic sleep tracking. The case itself also houses environmental sensors, which monitor what's happening around you as you sleep.

The idea is that by combining an overview of your sleep with a record of any sound, light or temperature disruptions in your bedroom, you get a clear picture of exactly what it is that's hurting your slumber.

To show you how this works in practice, here's a look at my sleep stats. (Note the 94 decibel sound at some point between 22:46 and 05:37. That's the equivalent of a buzzsaw or leaf blower).

(Image credit: Future)

Via the app and bluetooth connectivity, you can control how you use your Sleepbuds, choosing from a soundscape or sleep masking sound. You also have the option to pre-set your chosen sound, volume and duration, so all you have to do is pop the buds in your ears before bed.

I've set mine to a soothing sleep sound or gentle rainfall that lasts for 20 minutes before turning off. Of course, you can listen to sound all night if you want (you'll get around 10 hours on a single charge, with the case providing an additional 2-3 charges).

There's no getting away from the fact that these sleepbuds are still expensive, even after today's price cut. But if you're looking for a comfortable and reliable piece of kit to drown out noise disturbances, this is it.

Prefer ANC? Try this deal instead