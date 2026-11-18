The new Marvel Comics app is a major improvement over Marvel Unlimited. Powered by Webtoon, this new mobile and desktop app gives you instant access to over 35,000 Marvel comic books, or over 85 years' worth of stories from The House of Ideas. While the new app isn’t perfect, it delivers easier navigation and a slicker interface than its predecessor.

I’m not familiar with Webtoon, but I used Marvel Unlimited for many years, as I detailed in my Marvel Unlimited — here's the 5 best classic comic books to read first article. I’ve used the Marvel Comics app for the past week and have largely enjoyed the experience. This is especially true because I haven’t read new Marvel comic books in a couple of years. The app provides a nice way to catch up where I left off — not to mention reading or re-reading the classics.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Marvel Comics app, along with my hands-on experience using the app on some of the best tablets.

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Marvel Comics Unlimited: $69 at marvelcomicsapp.com The new Marvel Comics app offers over 35,000 comics from the company's extensive catalog of Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studios. The Base subscription costs $9.99 a month or $69.99 a year, while the Ultimate tier costs $12.49 a month or $99.99 a year.

Marvel Comics app: What is it?

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As Marvel detailed when it announced its partnership with Webtoon Entertainment for the new Marvel Comics app, Webtoon built the app from the ground up for mobile and web. Like the company’s own comic book reading platform, the Marvel Comics app lets you discover new and old books faster and makes reading more flexible across devices. The app supports traditional page-based comics (single-issue “floppies”) and vertical-scroll formats, such as Marvel Infinite.

The dynamic cover-scroll interface lets you browse comics right on the home screen and dive into the dedicated Discover section to find specific titles, characters, and creators. You can follow your favorites by clicking the follow button so you don’t miss new books or revisit older titles. The Pull List is especially useful because it surfaces the latest issues from followed series, characters, or creators. There is even an Upcoming Release section that shows which books will be available so you can add them to your Pull List ahead of release.

The Marvel Comics app offers two subscription tiers. The Base tier costs $9.99 a month or $69.99 a year (both plus tax). This gives you access to the full Marvel Comics digital library, with new issues arriving as soon as three months after their print release. The Ultimate tier gives you access to new comics as soon as 30 days after their print release, on top of the full library. This tier costs $12.49 per month or $99.99 a year (plus tax for both).

Marvel Comics app: Interface

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At first glance, the new Marvel Comics app doesn’t appear all that different from the old Marvel Unlimited app. As before, the interface has colorful comic book covers on a black background. However, the differences become apparent when you take a closer look at the dedicated sections on the Home page.

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The Continue Reading section is there as before and is self-explanatory. This lists up to 20 books, so you’ll have plenty of space if you’re reading a lot of them. The Pull List directly under that section shows ma the latest issues from the series, characters, and creators you follow. You’ll find many of these books in the Latest Comics section further below, though this latter one has all the latest issues even if you don’t follow them.

Beyond that, there are several sections featuring recommendations and guides based on what you follow, along with showcases for whatever’s the hottest thing at Marvel—which, at time of writing, is the new Midnight imprint.

I tested the app on the iPad mini 8, iPad Pro M5, Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, and on my iPhone 16 Pro Max. I found that the app was just as snappy and responsive on all of these platforms, which include iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and Android 17. The interface is slightly different on Android, with the Home, Explore, Library, and Account tabs residing at the bottom of the Home page instead of at the top like on Apple devices.

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Though I’ve gotten used to it, I find the Home page somewhat cluttered. I think all of the recommendations and guides are fantastic for brand-new readers, but if you’re like me and mainly want to see the new comics, it can be a lot to sift through. This is something that the rival DC Universe Infinite app has mastered, as you get the latest releases and trending series up top and dedicated reading guides at the bottom.

I have mixed feelings about the Explore tab. While it does let you browse through specific books/characters/creators, I wish it were something more user-friendly than an alphabetical list of whatever you’re exploring. Sifting from Amazing Spider-Man to X-Men isn’t exactly streamlined, let alone engaging. That said, typing what you’re searching for (such as Daredevil) brings you to a page with guides and series that are easier to navigate.

Lastly, I wish there were a dedicated settings option so that I could change the background from black to white. Yes, this would make the app appear more like DC Universe Infinite and less "Marvel-y," but having the option would be good, as the all-black background can be eye-straining for me.

Marvel Comics app: Reading experience

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The actual reading experience is largely the same as before. No matter which device I read on, drawings and text appear sharp and vivid. Page swipes are fast if you’re reading a full page like I typically do. I don’t often use the guided panel view on tablets, but it’s essential when reading on the iPad mini or my iPhone, since my eyes aren’t what they used to be. When you finish a book, you can then read the next issue or something the app recommends.

The biggest upgrade for me is getting new comics one month after they release physically in comic book shops. Again, I’m trying to get back into Marvel comics, so I want to be as up to date as possible. I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that this app launched a little over a month after the first Midnight books shipped in October. It was certainly nice seeing the new horror-centric takes on X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man.

While this is a nice upgrade, I can’t say I’m surprised that the highest tier of the Marvel Comics app offers new books a month after retail. Why? Because this is something the DC Universe Infinite app has offered for over a year. Now, I can be up to date on both of The Big Two’s comics, which is awesome.

Marvel Comics app: Outlook

It’s still early days for the Marvel Comics app, so I’m sure Webtoon will tidy it up over time. If we can get fewer recommendations on the home page, a more streamlined search function, and the ability to change the background color, I'd be a lot happier.

Now that Marvel Comics has a new CEO, I think it’s the right time to return to the house Stan Lee and Jack Kirby (and many other legends) built. If you prefer reading comics digitally, or don’t want to pay $4.99 for single issues, then the Marvel Comics app is an excellent way to read the latest from Marvel, not to mention revisit your favorite stories from the past.

The $69 Base tier costs the same as Marvel Unlimited’s used to, and is a great way to dive in. If you’re more serious about your comics, the $99 Ultimate tier is well worth it—and also $20 less than DC’s Ultra yearly subscription plan. But whichever tier you get, you’re getting your money’s worth.

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