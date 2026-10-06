I spent the last year testing open earbuds — these are my top picks in the October Prime Day sale

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days start right now! And I, for one, am happy to see some of the best audio gear I've tested over the past year on sale.

Recently, I've been focused on open earbuds because I think everybody should have a pair, and these prices make some of the best-sounding buds I've tested very accessible. I've rounded up four of the best open buds I've used with big discounts on Amazon so you don't have to search for them yourself.

Beyerdynamic Amiron ZERO : was $179 now $109 at Amazon The Beyerdynamic Amiron ZERO earbuds are the ones I recommend to people who care about sound. If you want sound replication with impeccable detail, these are the ones to get, and they still let in the ambient sound around you. They boast 20 hours of battery life and have an IP54 durability rating, making them a great choice for workouts. You also get EQ control in the companion app so you can tune the buds to your taste. I reach for these buds almost daily, whether I'm working at my desk or heading out for a walk.

Save 40% ($120) Bose Ultra Open: was $299 now $179 at Amazon The Bose Ultra Open earbuds deliver premium sound with that signature Bose bass, even in the open format. They provide 27 hours of battery life, which is enough for the whole week when I'm commuting and running errands. The flexible earcuff makes them comfortable to wear for hours at a time, too. Save $120 right now, which is a steal for Prime Day.

SoundPEATS UU2: was £59 now £45 at Amazon The SoundPEATS UU2 are an impressive pair of buds that won't break the bank. They're comfortable to wear all day long and have 42 hours of battery life. Since they're so affordable, there are some drawbacks, such as the call quality, but the sound quality across all genres is exceptional.

EarFun Clip 2: was $79 now $56 at Amazon The EarFun Clip 2 earbuds are another easy recommendation. They have 40 hours of battery life and include a handy real-time AI translation feature. The bass performance isn't the best (which is to be expected from open buds), but if that doesn't bother you, these are a solid choice.

Grab your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial to buy this deal! (Image credit: Amazon) As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership. Sign up for Amazon Prime

Savings Squad Widget