I've tested dozens of mini speakers, and my top pick is already discounted for Prime Big Deal Days
Big sound in a tiny package
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kick off next week, running from October 6 through October 7, but there are already deals to be had. I've tested dozens of speakers here at Tom's Guide, and the one I always recommend to my friends is currently on sale.
I've talked about the Tribit PocketGo before, and I won't shut up about it because it's the speaker that can do it all. Whether you listen to rock, rap or country, with a few tweaks to the EQ using the Tribit app, you get awesome, balanced sound.
The speaker has already had its price reduced, so you can get the Tribit PocketGo at Amazon for $22 instead of the usual $29.
The Tribit PocketGo is a rugged speaker with a durability rating of IP68, making it a great choice for adventures with uncertain weather conditions. It also has military-grade drop protection. The 20 hours of battery life means you can listen to music all day long, and the tiny design is incredibly convenient.
Aside from the portable design, I think the best thing about this speaker is the whopping 20 hours of battery life it holds. I've taken it with me on weekend-long trips without needing to charge it once.
This kind of battery life is pretty hard to come by in this price range since this speaker is what I would call ultra-cheap. You could spend over $100 on a speaker from big-name brands such as Bose or Sonos, but the value for money with the Tribit and its balanced sound is unbeatable.
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Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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