Making a cafe-quality coffee at home requires at least two of these three things: a great machine, high-quality coffee beans, and someone who knows what they're doing. A well-trained barista can make pro-level coffee on a mid-level machine, as long as they use great beans. An untrained barista will get a top-notch brew with a premium machine and high-quality beans. A trained barista doesn't require expensive beans to make a perfect coffee, as long as they have a good machine.

See what I mean? So what happens if you have a fancy espresso machine and no barista experience? You need to learn how to use it — which a lot of us simply don't have time for. Why learn how to make good coffee at home when you can get fantastic coffee at the cafe down the street?

Don't fret, though. I just got an exclusive first look at Breville's (Sage) brand-new espresso machine, the Barista Express Neo, and I think it's about to change the coffee game due to one unprecedented, patented feature.

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Breville/Sage Barista Express Neo: £779 at sageappliances.com Although only available in the U.K. upon initial release, the Breville/Sage Barista Express Neo is one of the coffee scene's most exciting new arrivals. With the patented SmoothSip technology, say goodbye to dialing in and wasting espresso shots.

So what is this "unprecedented, patented feature"?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

Breville/Sage have slapped a very Breville/Sage-coded name onto this feature: SmoothSip(TM). It's in the same vein as Ninja's "NeverClog" blender: a little wacky, although overwhelmingly "We're a corporation, but we're relatable, right, kids?"

SageSpeak nomenclature aside, SmoothSip is genuinely innovative. In short, it's a game changer.

So what does SmoothSip actually do? During extraction, SmoothSip live-adjusts bar pressure to ensure every espresso shot pulls — regardless of a too-fine or too-coarse grind size. How many shots have you wasted due to an incorrect grind size? Mine's definitely in the hundreds.

In theory, if you grind your coffee on step 20 — Breville's default — it will be too coarse, unless you're using really oily, dark beans. But with SmoothSip, the machine will slow down the pump (and, yes, lower that pressure below 9 bars) to extract a 1:2 ratio espresso within 26 seconds.

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Think of it like a car engine. If you need to drive 1 mile in 2 minutes, you should drive at 30MPH, right? That will necessitate a steady press on the gas pedal. But what if your car is going at 40MPH? You'll need to apply the brake to slow back down to 30.

That's exactly what SmoothSip is doing — it's slowing down the machine (or speeding it up, if your grind is too fine) to reach that destination in the allotted time.

But isn't espresso supposed to extract at a steady 9 bars of pressure?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

In short: yes. Yes, espresso is "supposed" to extract at 9 bars of pressure. Obviously, reducing the pressure from 9 bars to 3 bars or up to 15 bars isn't ideal in the grand scheme of coffee nerdiness.

However, after each assisted shot, the machine tells you which grind size you should adjust to. And, at the end of the day, you still get your espresso. Even though it's not "perfect", I would rather drink a slightly "imperfect" espresso shot over a nonexistent espresso shot.

I made an overextracted espresso shot on the original Breville Barista Express and the new Barista Express Neo. While they were both too sour, the Neo shot had a much richer mouthfeel and a better depth of flavor. It was tangibly more drinkable than the Barista Express shot.

Coffee snob features galore

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

The Barista Express Neo isn't just a one-trick pony — even though the SmoothSip trick is pretty neat.

The Neo also has an Acaia scale built in, so it always grinds between 17.6-18g of coffee. Yes, Acaia, as in Pearl S and Lunar fame — but this time you're not paying $200+ for the privilege of weighing out your coffee.

There's also a Baratza grinder built in, which cost between $199 (Baratza Encore ESP) and $899 (Baratza Forte BG). If we go off previous Breville models, the Neo will have a version of the $200 Encore ESP grinder.

As with all Breville machines, the Neo has a PID controller to adjust water temperature throughout the brewing process.

Of course, there's a powerful steam wand — but I noticed it took a while to heat up. Perhaps this was just a demo-sample issue. I'll get to the bottom of it when I review the Barista Express Neo myself.

But it's not all good news

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

As you might be able to discern from the £ sign above, the Breville/Sage Barista Express Neo is only available in the U.K. right now. It will come to the U.S., but there's no set calendar date. I believe it will be some time later in 2026, but without a concrete date, I'm reticent to speculate.

Unfortunately, across-the-pond-ers will need to wait for the Neo to make it to their esteemed continent. I'm not sure when that will be, but in the meantime, I'm going to be drinking enough Neo coffee to give me the shakes.

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