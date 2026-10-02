If you're tired of wrestling your pillow into shape every night, then you’re going to love this Amazon deal. The sumptuous, breathable, and versatile Purple DreamLayer pillow, now 15% off and down to $198 on Amazon, is excellent value considering it's almost three pillow in one.

The DreamLayer has secrets up its sleeve, including removable layers to change the height. I’ve been testing this pillow and while I love its versatility, my favorite part is the GelFlex Grid. This responsive material gives the pillow a super-plush yet supportive feel. That means cushioning at the jaw and ear without any pain in the neck.

This grid also helps air circulate, so you can enjoy the ‘cool side’ for longer. It’s just one of the reasons why I think it’s a contender for our best pillow guide — and why it’s one of my top picks in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Purple DreamLayer Pillow: was $229 now $194 at Amazon With two removable layers, a memory foam core, and Purple's contouring GelFlex Grid, the DreamLayer pillow promises cooler cushioning for every sleeper. In the Amazon Prime Day sale a standard size is $194 (was $229) — admittedly a splurge but its cloud-like feel helps justify the cost. User score: ★★★★ (200+ reviews)

What makes the DreamLayer pillow worth the splurge?

If you’d told me a few months ago that I’d be recommending a $198 pillow, I’d have thought you lost your mind. But the DreamLayer has won me over. It’s a pillow that feels like nothing else I’ve slept on and I mean that in the best way possible.

There's a lot to break down, from the adjustable loft (making it suitable for back, side, and stomach sleepers) to the super-squishy MicroAir Foam core. I want to focus on the GelFlex Grid, however, because it's this feature that really makes the DreamLayer pillow stand out.

(Image credit: Future)

With the GelFlex Grid, the Purple DreamLayer delivers the best of both worlds. It's slow moving but responsive. It has deep cushioning but ample support. And it has dense, huggable foams while staying breathable.

I feel like as soon as my head hits the pillow, it's delivering the comfort I need, no plumping or adjustment required. The GelFlex Grid understands what my head and neck need, and is on hand to deliver.

It also feels incredibly durable. That helps me justify the price tag. No one wants to waste money on a pillow that goes flat as a pancake in months (and your neck won’t thank you for it, either).

Looking for something cheaper? Try these...

The Amazon Prime pillow deals are trickling in but I expect more to arrive during Prime Day official (October 6th-8th.) But I've scoured the sales to find the bets savings to shop this weekend on dream-inducing pillows...

SweetNight CoolNest Cooling Pillow: was $79.99 now $66.48 at Amazon We've just got this SweetNight pillow into the hands of a tester and early feedback is positive. The ergonomic design has two height options, allowing it to suit more sleepers, and a layer of gel units should prevent heat build-up. A standard size is now just $66.48 in an early Prime deal (was $79.99). User score: ★★★★½

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.