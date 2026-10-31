I've being testing sleep tech for over three years, and while most of these gadgets stop 3 a.m. wake ups and help me fall asleep fast, there's no denying that a lot come with hefty price tags. So, when I recently found myself waking up in the early hours of the morning, I was determined to find an effective but cheap solution.

Luckily, I discovered a quick fix that was not only cheap but totally free — and it was hidden away on my iPhone all along. Yes, there are plenty of free iPhone sleep apps you can download, but this setting requires no sign-ups, memberships, or subscription fees. In fact, it's already on your iPhone.

Here's how I used this free iPhone feature to stop waking up at 3 a.m. Plus, sleep experts (including a psychologist and neurologist) explain why it works and how you can use it to suit your own sleep needs.

The iPhone feature that stops my 3 a.m. wake ups

I'm an incredibly light sleeper, meaning I get jolted awake by even the slightest sound. From a creaking door to a TV playing in the next room, any break in the silence (no matter how brief or quiet) can fragment my sleep and leave me awake at 3 a.m.

Usually, I use the best sleep earbuds or my trusty Loop Quiet 2 earplugs, but I had to give my ear canals a break after I tested a pair of chunky ANC earbuds that were, in hindsight, way too big for a prolonged period of time.

So, I had to find another way to block out noise that wouldn't cause further irritation to my ears, and that's when I discovered the free iPhone feature.

(Image credit: Future)

The Background Sounds setting on my iPhone is specifically designed to play background sounds to mask unwanted environmental noise. Along with providing a coping mechanism for those who experience tinnitus, it also minimises nocturnal distractions for light sleepers.

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This isn't my first brush with noise-masking sounds, as I tested and loved the LectroFan Evo White Noise Machine. However, a recent move meant I had to jettison the white noise machine (along with the myriad other sleep products I've tested and couldn't take with me).

What makes this feature so great is that it's free, always easily accessible for iPhone users, and provides a variety of background sounds that are not just limited to fan sounds. This includes balanced noise (white noise), bright noise (pink noise), dark noise (brown noise), and nature sounds such as ocean waves, crackling fire, rainfall, streams, and even a plane.

You may be wondering why I like these background sounds so much when I stated above that I need peace and quiet to sleep. However, when silence isn't available, a continuous and consistent sound is the next best thing.

"The best sound for sleep is usually one that feels steady and non-intrusive while gently masking environmental noise," explains board-certified neurologist Dr. Lynette Gogol. "The key factor is whether the sound masks environmental disturbances without drawing attention to itself."

How to set up and choose Background Sounds for sleep

Accessing the iPhone feature is simple. Just go to your Settings app, and scroll down to find Accessibility. Select Audio & Visual, and from there you can find Background Sounds.

Toggle this feature on and click Sound to see a full menu of different background sounds. Select the one you prefer.

After you pick the best sound for your sleep, you can then adjust the volume and even set a timer. Just select Stop Sounds with a Timer and toggle the timer on. You can either set the timer so the background stops at a specific time (for example, 6 a.m. to coincide with your wake-up alarm) or after a certain amount of time (for example, two hours after it begins).

Image 1 of 3 Just go to your Settings app, and scroll down to find Accessibility (Image credit: Future) Select Audio & Visual, and from there you can find Background Sounds. (Image credit: Future) Click Sound to see a full menu of different background sounds (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

While you can play the background sounds from your iPhone's speaker, you may want to play it through one of the best Bluetooth speakers or another device with a built-in speaker. Alternatively, you can play it through sleep-friendly earbuds for private listening. I like to play it through my Jabees Peace Duo Pillow Speaker.

"If a sound machine is used, the volume should remain modest," advises Dr. Gogol. "The goal is gentle masking of environmental noise rather than filling the room with sound."

There's no right background sound to pick; you simply choose the one that you find the most soothing distraction-minimizing.

"White noise is best if you need to mask a variety of background noises to sleep better, including unpredictable or loud sounds," says psychologist and Chief Clinical Officer at Calm, Dr. Chris Mosunic.

The psychologist also says that pink noise is best for those who prefer a "more natural and balanced sound", while brown noise is best for easing nighttime anxiety or masking low-frequency sounds such as traffic.

"Natural sound elements, such as ocean waves, can help create a peaceful, relaxing mental space," recommends Dr. Mosunic.

How does background sound promote sleep?

Dr. Mosunic says that background sounds make it "easier to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night" by making you feel calmer.

"Consistent sound can help reduce stress and promote relaxation," he says.

While Dr. Dan Berlau says high-quality evidence shows silence is best for sleep, the professor also explains that continuous background noises, like white or pink noise, can help many people by masking environmental interruptions.

(Image credit: Future)

"Neutral, continuous broadband sounds like white noise can help by masking intermittent disruptive noise, and some small studies have found reductions in sleep onset latency or self-reported sleep quality in settings with high ambient noise," says Dr Berlau.

"Laboratory studies show that precisely timed pink-noise pulses can enhance slow-wave activity, also called deep sleep, under controlled conditions," adds Dr. Gogol.

3 top-rated products for masking and blocking sound

Jabees Peace Duo Pillow Speaker: $59.99 at Amazon I use the Peace Duo Pillow Speaker to play my iPhone's ambient sleep sounds via Bluetooth, but it also comes with a Micro SD card that's preloaded with soothing soundscapes. Perfect for side sleepers and room sharers, this under-the-pillow speaker delivers private night-time listening without you having to wear your AirPods to bed.

Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs: $24.95 at Amazon If you'd rather complete silence than background noise, then you can't go wrong with a pair of comfortable, non-disposable earplugs. The Loop Quiet 2 earplugs are reusable as they're made of soft, easy-to-clean silicone and are ideal for side sleepers who want non-intrusive noise blocking.

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