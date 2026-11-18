These 19 early Black Friday Amazon devices are up to 60% off — shop Ring Solar Pathlight, Alexa Tablet 11 and Blink Mini starting at $12
Best-selling smart home deals up to 60% off now
Black Friday is getting closer, and the deals are only getting better. Amazon is already kicking off the savings with discounts on some of its most popular smart home devices.
The retailer is currently knocking up to 60% off Ring Video Doorbells, brand-new Alexa tablets, Blink security cameras, Fire TV Sticks and more. One of my favorite finds is the Blink Mini 2K+, now just $15. Looking to brighten up your outdoor spaces? The Ring Solar Pathlight is also on sale for just $24. Plus, the brand-new Alexa Tablet 11 is already sporting a $130 discount.
Whether you're looking to boost your home's security ahead of the holiday season or you're grabbing some devices for friends and loved ones on your shopping list, I've rounded up the best Amazon smart home devices to shop before Black Friday arrives.
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- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $59 now $19
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $39
- Battery Doorbell 2K + Indoor Cam Plus: was $159 now $59
- Alexa Tablet 11: was $379 now $249
- 65" Ember Artline 4K QLED TV: was $1099 now $699
Top 5 Amazon Device Deals
Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $15.
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Amazon’s new 4K entry pairs ultra-Vega OS software with direct TV USB power and a redesigned tactile remote you can actually navigate in the dark. It's one of the best value options for 4K streaming with this discount.
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This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered.
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Geared more for entertainment, the Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 has a 2.5K display (276 ppi, 2560x1600, 90Hz refresh rate) in a 16:10 aspect ratio, which the company says will be better if you want to kick back and watch a movie. It currently available in Graphite, Amethyst and Matcha colors.
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The Ember Artline is one of Amazon's new 2026 TVs. Priced at $1,099, it's a direct competitor to other art TVs such as the Samsung The Frame. It features a matte 4K QLED display that, like The Frame, can act as artwork when you're not watching shows or movies. Instead of Tizen, however, the Artline comes with the new Fire TV operating system that received an overhaul this past February, as well as access to Alexa+.
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Ring
On sale for $24, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up.
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The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.
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This is an affordable way to monitor both your porch and the inside of your home. You get a Ring Video Doorbell Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk — and a Ring Indoor Cam Plus with 2K video and super-easy setup.
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With wide-angle video, 6x enhanced zoom and night vision, the Ring Wired Doorbell 2K Plus means you can take neighborhood watch to the next level (or just make sure your packages get delivered safely.)
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This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun.
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Blink
The Blink Arc is powered by a single source and mounted from a single point to provide a 180-degree panoramic view. With a nearly 6-megapixel resolution, it’s perfect for capturing wide views both indoors and outdoors. However, to use it outside, you’ll also need Blink’s Weather Resistant Power Adapter. Additionally, to get seamless, 180-degree video feeds that utilize both of the Blink Arc’s cameras, you’ll need a Blink Subscription Plus Plan for $119/year. This bundle includes the Blink Arc and two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras.
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The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is our new winner for the best video doorbell on a budget. You get sharp 2K video and incredible battery life that lasts up to 22 months. Right now you can get it for 56% off — that means this deal is pretty much a no-brainer.
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The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection.
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The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope. This deal is on the 3-pack.
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Fire TV Stick
If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet.
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For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want.
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The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
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Amazon’s Fire TV soundbar upgrades standard TV audio with clearer dialogue and fuller, more immersive sound using Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. The compact design keeps setup simple, with Bluetooth support and an easy plug-in setup that instantly improves everyday streaming and movie watching.
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Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is the fastest Fire TV device, combining a streaming box with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It delivers 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-smooth performance for quick app launches.
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Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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