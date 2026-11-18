If you’re struggling to stay on top of your clutter, the right home storage solutions can be a game-changer. Beyond concealing mess, they work wonders to streamline your living areas — keeping everything neatly arranged while freeing up valuable space.

Since I write about home organization, I’m a huge fan of savvy solutions to instantly double my space — and look stylish too. And I’ve just spotted some great deals on my favorite storage items ahead of the Black Friday sales.

Right now, my go-to Lifewit 6 Pack Clothes Storage Bins are just $15 from $29 on Amazon. That offers an incredible saving of nearly 50%, putting serious cash back in your pocket.

To help you bring some order to your messy space in no time, I’ve rounded up a selection of my top picks. And there’s more besides — we’ve got a whole bunch of curated early Black Friday picks over at the Tom’s Guide Amazon storefront.

Early Black Friday storage deals

Save 48% Lifewit 6 Pack Clothes Storage Bins with Lids: was $29 now $15 at Amazon Whether you want to organize excess clothing or store away stuff in the attic, these storage bins with lids are super handy. At 60L, these have adequate capacity. Plus, these are made from a durable, mold-resistant fabric, with reinforced handles and a clear window to easily spot what you're after. At almost half price, this is a great bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% SpaceAid Bamboo Silverware Drawer Organizer with Labels: was $29 now $16 at Amazon Say goodbye to messy cutlery drawers with this organizer. It comes with six deep slots to neatly store your silverware and 80 label stickers. Plus, its durable bamboo design is eye-catching and will suit any kitchen. This will instantly declutter your kitchen in seconds. Read more Read less ▼

Veken Shower Caddy 6-Pack: was $25 now $19 at Amazon This 6-pack shower caddy is perfect for small bathrooms. With its drill-free installation, it is easy to mount on the walls. The set comes with three racks that can hold your shower essentials and toiletries, soap dishes and toothbrush holders. And all for just $19, which is a real steal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% G-Bom store 6 Pack Sheet Organizers and Storage: was $35 now $24 at Amazon I always find bedsheets tricky to store away neatly, without them resulting in untidy piles. Which is why I recommend these sheet-organizing boxes that are easy to store, have a transparent window to see through, and even come with labels. Read more Read less ▼