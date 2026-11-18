I write about decluttering, and these 5 storage must-haves just dropped in price ahead of Black Friday
I swear by these space-saving items to organize my home
If you’re struggling to stay on top of your clutter, the right home storage solutions can be a game-changer. Beyond concealing mess, they work wonders to streamline your living areas — keeping everything neatly arranged while freeing up valuable space.
Since I write about home organization, I’m a huge fan of savvy solutions to instantly double my space — and look stylish too. And I’ve just spotted some great deals on my favorite storage items ahead of the Black Friday sales.
Right now, my go-to Lifewit 6 Pack Clothes Storage Bins are just $15 from $29 on Amazon. That offers an incredible saving of nearly 50%, putting serious cash back in your pocket.
To help you bring some order to your messy space in no time, I’ve rounded up a selection of my top picks. And there’s more besides — we’ve got a whole bunch of curated early Black Friday picks over at the Tom’s Guide Amazon storefront.
Quick Links
- Lifewit 6 Pack Clothes Storage Bins with Lids: was $29 now $15 at Amazon
- SpaceAid Bamboo Silverware Drawer Organizer: was $29 now $16 at Amazon
- Veken Shower Caddy 6-Pack: was $25 now $19 at Amazon
- 6 Pack Sheet Organizers and Storage: was $35 now $24 at Amazon
- Delamu 2-Tier Multi-Purpose Bathroom Under Sink Organizer: was $39 now $25 at Amazon
Early Black Friday storage deals
Whether you want to organize excess clothing or store away stuff in the attic, these storage bins with lids are super handy. At 60L, these have adequate capacity. Plus, these are made from a durable, mold-resistant fabric, with reinforced handles and a clear window to easily spot what you're after. At almost half price, this is a great bargain.
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Say goodbye to messy cutlery drawers with this organizer. It comes with six deep slots to neatly store your silverware and 80 label stickers. Plus, its durable bamboo design is eye-catching and will suit any kitchen. This will instantly declutter your kitchen in seconds.
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This 6-pack shower caddy is perfect for small bathrooms. With its drill-free installation, it is easy to mount on the walls. The set comes with three racks that can hold your shower essentials and toiletries, soap dishes and toothbrush holders. And all for just $19, which is a real steal.
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I always find bedsheets tricky to store away neatly, without them resulting in untidy piles. Which is why I recommend these sheet-organizing boxes that are easy to store, have a transparent window to see through, and even come with labels.
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If you want to maximize extra space, under-the-sink organizers are a must-have. These are handy for storing cleaning supplies or toiletries all in one space. These are available in two sizes to suit your sink, and their clear design adds aesthetic appeal to an otherwise boring space. A good deal to grab.
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As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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