I bought my husband the Dreamegg Sunrise Alarm clock for Christmas last year, and it helped us both wake up that little bit easier all winter long. I paid full price, but there's currently 25% off the Dreamegg Sunrise Alarm 1 at Amazon, taking the price down to $59.98 from $79.99.



Dreamegg is the budget friendly brand behind some of the best sunrise alarm clocks you can buy, and 25% off is a decent saving outside of a Prime Day event.



If you're looking to get a jump start on your Christmas shopping, or just looking for a cost effective way to make mornings a bit easier this winter, I highly recommend snapping the Dreamegg up. Here's why.

Save 25% Dreamegg Sunrise 1: was $79.99 now $59.98 at Amazon The Dreamegg is sunrise alarm clock and sound machine designed to help make mornings brighter with simulated daylight and soothing wake up sounds. This Amazon best-seller normally costs $79.99 but dops to $59.98 in a time limited sale, making it exceptional value for money.

Waking up to a sunrise alarm clock helps you feel more alert — here's why

Even through our closed eyelids, daylight is a powerful cue that helps promote the production of key wakeful hormones, like serotonin and cortisol. It also triggers the fall in the hormones that make us feel sleepy, like melatonin. Together, the rise and fall of these hormones help us feel refreshed upon waking.



While daylight naturally helps wake us up during the lighter summer months, it's a different story in winter. Darker mornings means we miss that crucial cue that it's time to wake up, which can leave us feeling sluggish and drowsy when our alarm goes off.

Enter the sunrise alarm clock. With their sunrise simulation, sunrise alarm clocks can help draw us out of deep sleep, helping us feel more energetic when we wake up.

(Image credit: Dreamegg)

Keen to try a sunrise alarm clock but not willing to spend a fortune, I bought my husband the Dreamegg Sunrise 1 last Christmas — and it instantly helped us wake up feeling a bit more energetic.



The dawn simulation lasts between 15, 30 and 60 minutes long, depending on your own preference. Ours is set to 60 minutes long, and that occasionally helps wake me up shortly before my alarm.



It comes with 29 different sounds, including white noise, so you can use it as part of your nighttime routine as well as waking you up. To be honest, I skip the white noise before bed but I do appreciate the soft glow as opposed to a bright light in the run up to bedtime. There's 9 light colors to choose from, including sleep-inducing orange and amber.



The accompanying sounds are pretty basic, but they do the job. For a large sound library and crisp audio, I would recommend the Hatch deal below (just be prepared to pay triple the price). But if you're looking for a sunrise alarm clock that works well and won't break the bank, I recommend the Dreamegg.

Looking for something with better audio? Try this instead...