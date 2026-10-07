Bose Prime Day deals are up to 53% off — here are 9 headphones and speakers worth shopping now
Hurry! These rare Bose Prime Day deals will disappear soon
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
October Prime Day may be winding down tonight, but there’s still time to score a great deal. In fact, Bose is offering some pretty impressive discounts on a few of its best-selling headphones and speakers.
For instance, the original Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are on sale for just $199 (originally priced at $299). Looking for a new speaker? I recommend the Bose SoundLink Flex for just $99. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones on sale for $169 — a whopping $190 off.
Prime Day ends tonight which means these rare Bose deals are likely to expire. We recommend shopping them ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite Bose audio deals this Prime Day.
Quick Links
- shop all Bose deals on Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2): was $159 now $99
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $129
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $169
- Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $179
- Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $199
- Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $279
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $999 now $679
Best Bose Deals
The new Bose SoundLink (2nd gen) is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our Bose SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. With 12 hours of battery life and $60 off, you have yourself a great deal.
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The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $129.
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In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $190 less, these are nearly perfect.
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This relatively new Bluetooth speaker is only just seeing its first discounts, and they're really good. This is a big saving on a speaker that offers great sound quality and 20 hours of battery life.
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The Bose Ultra Open perfected the open earbud formula. They have a comfortable, non-invasive fit, solid battery life, and they sound better than you might expect from open buds. They got 4 stars in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review, where we loved their simple controls and surprising lack of sound leakage.
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With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time.
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The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else.
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The QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 are a spectacular pair of headphones, with great ANC that defeats everything else around. They're comfortable, handsome, and they sound pretty good to boot. The 30 battery life makes them more tempting than the old model as well.
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This discount brings the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar to its lowest ever price right now. This premium soundbar has a 5.1.2 channel setup and works with Bose's subwoofer range (sold separately). One of the best parts of the Bose Smart range links up with music streaming apps for seamless listening!
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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