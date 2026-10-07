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October Prime Day may be winding down tonight, but there’s still time to score a great deal. In fact, Bose is offering some pretty impressive discounts on a few of its best-selling headphones and speakers.

For instance, the original Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are on sale for just $199 (originally priced at $299). Looking for a new speaker? I recommend the Bose SoundLink Flex for just $99. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones on sale for $169 — a whopping $190 off.

Prime Day ends tonight which means these rare Bose deals are likely to expire. We recommend shopping them ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite Bose audio deals this Prime Day.

Best Bose Deals

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $129 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $129. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $179 at Amazon This relatively new Bluetooth speaker is only just seeing its first discounts, and they're really good. This is a big saving on a speaker that offers great sound quality and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $279 at Amazon With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2: was $449 now $369 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 are a spectacular pair of headphones, with great ANC that defeats everything else around. They're comfortable, handsome, and they sound pretty good to boot. The 30 battery life makes them more tempting than the old model as well. Read more Read less ▼