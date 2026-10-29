Orion's temperature control mattress cover is a dream as nights get colder — shop now and save up to $400
You don't have to go to bed shivering with this smart mattress cover that gently warms and cools your bed throughout the night
Last night as I cuddled deeper into my layers of blankets, I found my mind drifting dreamily to the Orion Sleep System. This smart mattress cover, now with up to $400 off at Orion, uses climate control technology to ensure your bed is snug and warm, even on bitterly chilly nights.
I tested the Orion Sleep System earlier this year and I think it's one of the best smart beds you can buy. It's now sitting in our Sleep Lab, ready to undergo thermal cam tests, and I've been missing its clever temperature adaptations. Using a series of sensors, it always knew how warm or cool I wanted to be.
Right now there's $350 off a queen Orion Sleep System, which is among the best sales we've seen from the brand. I'll be closely watching for deals in the upcoming Black Friday mattress sales but you're unlikely to save much more than this...
There's currently up to $400 off at Orion, with a $350 saving on a queen size reducing it from $2,395 to $2,045. That's a better sale than usual from Orion and although we're hoping for another big price drop on Black Friday, we can't guarantee it. The upfront price is all you pay with Orion, as no subscriptinis required. But if you want sleep tracking, you can add it for $250/year.
Our Orion Sleep System review: ★★★★½
What is a smart mattress cover?
The best cooling mattresses use things like cooling fibers, copper infusions and open springs to draw heat away from your bed.
That's not what the Orion does. This smart mattress cover, and others of its ilk, is fitted with a series of water tubes, all attached to a central control system. These pipes cool and warm throughout the night, responding to your temperature to keep you comfy.
In summer, that means your bed stays cool even in the heatwaves. I tested it during a September where overnight temperatures were all over the place and the Orion ensured I kept a cool head.
But right now, I'm dreaming of warmer climes. And one of the magical things about the Orion is that it can pre-warm your bed. It's like a high-tech hot water bottle, only instead of having to kick it out when I inevitably overheat, the Orion automatically turns the temperature down as needed.
And it heats back up again in the morning. Rather than waking up to an icy room, it's like I've been gently roused by the warmth of the sun.
There's one thing to note, however. The Orion is a smart mattress cover so it fits onto your existing bed. If you're looking for a new mattress entirely, I recommend starting with our best mattress guide.
Or try this instead...
You'll need to sign up to the mailing list to secure $100 off at Eight Sleep, which should reduce a queen size from $2,899 to $2,799. We are hoping to see a bigger price drop for Black Friday but shop now if you can't stand another chilly night. Eight Sleep offers similar smart cooling and heating to the Orion, as well as an integrated alarm for gentle wake ups. You'll also need to pay for sleep tracking, which starts at $17/month.
Our Eight Sleep Pod review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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