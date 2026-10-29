Last night as I cuddled deeper into my layers of blankets, I found my mind drifting dreamily to the Orion Sleep System. This smart mattress cover, now with up to $400 off at Orion, uses climate control technology to ensure your bed is snug and warm, even on bitterly chilly nights.

I tested the Orion Sleep System earlier this year and I think it's one of the best smart beds you can buy. It's now sitting in our Sleep Lab, ready to undergo thermal cam tests, and I've been missing its clever temperature adaptations. Using a series of sensors, it always knew how warm or cool I wanted to be.

Right now there's $350 off a queen Orion Sleep System, which is among the best sales we've seen from the brand. I'll be closely watching for deals in the upcoming Black Friday mattress sales but you're unlikely to save much more than this...

What is a smart mattress cover?

The best cooling mattresses use things like cooling fibers, copper infusions and open springs to draw heat away from your bed.

That's not what the Orion does. This smart mattress cover, and others of its ilk, is fitted with a series of water tubes, all attached to a central control system. These pipes cool and warm throughout the night, responding to your temperature to keep you comfy.

In summer, that means your bed stays cool even in the heatwaves. I tested it during a September where overnight temperatures were all over the place and the Orion ensured I kept a cool head.

(Image credit: Future)

But right now, I'm dreaming of warmer climes. And one of the magical things about the Orion is that it can pre-warm your bed. It's like a high-tech hot water bottle, only instead of having to kick it out when I inevitably overheat, the Orion automatically turns the temperature down as needed.

And it heats back up again in the morning. Rather than waking up to an icy room, it's like I've been gently roused by the warmth of the sun.

There's one thing to note, however. The Orion is a smart mattress cover so it fits onto your existing bed. If you're looking for a new mattress entirely, I recommend starting with our best mattress guide.

Or try this instead...

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