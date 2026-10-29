I’ve run 4 marathons in these Lululemon shorts, and they are down to just $29 in this secret deal

I’ve run seven marathons, so I know what I’m looking for when it comes to finding the perfect pair of shorts. I want enough pockets to carry all my gels, a waistband with a drawcord I can pull tight against my stomach, and legs that don’t ride up or bunch as I move. One pair that I’ve worn for hundreds of miles is the Lululemon Fast and Free High Rise Short, and right now, you can save on most colors and sizes.

The shorts are currently down to $29 from $78 in Lululemon’s We Made Too Much collection, which runs throughout the year on its website. Grab these while you can, especially if you’ve got a race coming up.

When I say these are the perfect running shorts, I’m not exaggerating. In fact, the only downside to the Fast and Free shorts is that they come with a hefty price tag, but for $29, I’m stocking up while I can.

These shorts are buttery soft against the skin, while still being extremely sweat-wicking. I wore them for my most recent marathon in Frankfurt, and despite awful conditions and being soaked on the start line, I didn’t experience any rubbing or chafing.

There are also five different pockets to choose from — two drop-in pockets on the legs big enough for a smartphone and several gels, as well as a large drop-in pocket on the waistband that easily fits my iPhone 18 Pro, allowing me to leave my running belt at home. There are also two smaller waistband pockets for your keys and other essentials.

These shorts feel weightless and allow you to move unrestricted as you pick up the pace. I’ve never had an issue with the legs riding up, and they come in a longer 8-inch leg length for those who want the extra coverage.

Grab them while you can: they won’t be this price for long!

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