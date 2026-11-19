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GTA 6 launch day LIVE — latest news, first impressions and the best Black Friday deals to upgrade your experience
After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived
It’s officially Grand Theft Auto VI launch day. It really does feel surreal to say GTA 6 is a game you can play right now. It’s been a long road, but Vice City is now open to visitors.
To celebrate GTA 6’s historic launch, Tom’s Guide is bringing you live coverage of launch day, with the latest news, our first impressions as we start playing the game for ourselves, and, because it’s Black Friday shopping season, there are also plenty of great gaming deals that can upgrade your experience, letting you experience GTA 6 at its absolute best.
I know you’d probably rather be playing the game right now, but if you can’t get to a console just yet, stick around for all the latest updates and best deals on GTA 6 launch day.
Best early Black Friday gaming deals for GTA 6
- Grand Theft Auto VI: $79 @ Amazon
- Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album: $49 (Amazon Exclusive)
- Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $49
- PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Headset: was $109 now $79
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller: was $149 now $109
- PS5 DualSense Edge: was $199 now $169
- LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599 @ Best Buy
- PS5 Pro: check stock @ Amazon
LIVE: Latest Updates
After 90 minutes with GTA 6, I'm shook!
I stayed up past my bedtime last time to play GTA 6 as soon as it unlocked at midnight. I've only played roughly 90 minutes of the game, but I'm already overwhelmed, and seriously impressed. Graphically the game is stunning, but it's the rich detail of the world that has grabbed me out of the gate. Vice City is a place I just want to wander. I didn't even complete any mission beyond the prologue, I just walked the streets, taking in the sounds and signs of this overwhelming location.
GTA 6 launch day has arrived!
The wait is over, Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived. Millions of gamers are taking their first steps in Vice City, and to celebrate, we're talking all things GTA 6 today in this live blog. I'll have news, first impressions from across the Tom's Guide team, some interactive polls (I want to hear your early thoughts, too), and plenty of early Black Friday deals so you can upgrade your gaming setup for the hours of play ahead.
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