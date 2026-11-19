GTA 6 launch day and Black Friday deals LIVE (Image credit: Tom's Guide) 1. Best GTA 6 deals

2. Latest updates

It’s officially Grand Theft Auto VI launch day. It really does feel surreal to say GTA 6 is a game you can play right now. It’s been a long road, but Vice City is now open to visitors.

To celebrate GTA 6’s historic launch, Tom’s Guide is bringing you live coverage of launch day, with the latest news, our first impressions as we start playing the game for ourselves, and, because it’s Black Friday shopping season, there are also plenty of great gaming deals that can upgrade your experience, letting you experience GTA 6 at its absolute best.

I know you’d probably rather be playing the game right now, but if you can’t get to a console just yet, stick around for all the latest updates and best deals on GTA 6 launch day.