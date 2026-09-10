Alo Yoga is one of the most popular names in the activewear world — which is why it's no surprise the brand rarely has sales. However, right now, their sale section is packed to the brim with fitness apparel deals up to 40% off.

I'm personally a huge fan of Alo apparel. It's quickly become one of my go-to brands for working out, getting my steps in and even just lounging around the house. Their prices aren't considered cheap, but their clothes are comfortable, versatile and most importantly, they're durable.

If you're ready to upgrade your fall activewear apparel, keep scrolling to check out my tried-and-true favorites from the sale. Sizes are very limited on select items, so I recommend looking at sizes first. Otherwise, below I've picked the best deals for both men and women.

Best Alo Yoga Deals

Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra (Women's): was $78 now $46 at Alo Yoga The Airlift Intrigue Bra is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric for a supportive and snug fit that's ready for everything from HIIT to headstands. (Alo recommends sizing up if you have a fuller cup size). The cut is simple but flattering, designed with a scoop-neck, adjustable straps that crisscross in back for extra lift. There's also a keyhole cutout. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Yoga Airlift Redefine Bra (Women's): was $88 now $61 at Alo Yoga The Airlift design features high-compression Airlift performance fabric, stitch lines, and corset detailing. It pairs well with the Infatuation leggings for a very cool finish. It's listed as medium support, which makes it a good option for everything from yoga to running. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Yoga Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress (Women's): was $118 now $82 at Alo Yoga This is more of a summer or warm-weather pick, but now that it's on sale, you might as well add it to your cart. This adorable tennis dress is made from Alo's signature Alosoft fabric and has a built-in onesie for all-in-one ease. It offers just the right amount of support, comfort and stretch and is perfect for any adventure. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Legging (Women's): was $128 now $108 at Alo Yoga These are my all-time favorite legging, not only because they're comfortable, but because they're extremely flattering. I wear them literally everywhere and often pair them with either sneakers or Uggs as the temperatures get colder. They look great whether you're working out, walking or just want to put together a cute and casual weekend outfit. I definitely recommend these versatile leggings. Read more Read less ▼