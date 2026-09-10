Alo Yoga rarely goes on sale — but these 9 apparel deals are up to 40% off right now
Refresh your workout wardrobe with these rare deals
Alo Yoga is one of the most popular names in the activewear world — which is why it's no surprise the brand rarely has sales. However, right now, their sale section is packed to the brim with fitness apparel deals up to 40% off.
I'm personally a huge fan of Alo apparel. It's quickly become one of my go-to brands for working out, getting my steps in and even just lounging around the house. Their prices aren't considered cheap, but their clothes are comfortable, versatile and most importantly, they're durable.
If you're ready to upgrade your fall activewear apparel, keep scrolling to check out my tried-and-true favorites from the sale. Sizes are very limited on select items, so I recommend looking at sizes first. Otherwise, below I've picked the best deals for both men and women.
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- shop all women's Alo Yoga
- Airlift Intrigue Bra: was $78 now $46
- Triumph Long Sleeve Tee: was $68 now $54
- Airlift Redefine Bra: was $88 now $61
- Conquer Reform Mock Neck Long Sleeve: was $98 now $68
- Airlift Tennis Skirt: was $88 now $70
- Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress: was $118 now $82
- Latitude 1/2 Zip Pullover: was $178 now $124
Best Alo Yoga Deals
The Airlift Intrigue Bra is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric for a supportive and snug fit that's ready for everything from HIIT to headstands. (Alo recommends sizing up if you have a fuller cup size). The cut is simple but flattering, designed with a scoop-neck, adjustable straps that crisscross in back for extra lift. There's also a keyhole cutout.
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You can never have enough tees — and this Alo long sleeve is airy, ultra-soft and perfect for training or layering under a light jacket. Plus, it's versatile enough that you can wear it just about anywhere. It's available in various colors.
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The Airlift design features high-compression Airlift performance fabric, stitch lines, and corset detailing. It pairs well with the Infatuation leggings for a very cool finish. It's listed as medium support, which makes it a good option for everything from yoga to running.
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This Conquer Long Sleeve will leave you looking cool. It's made with Alo's signature stretchy, sweat-wicking Conquer fabric. It offers a slim fit, but it's not clingy. Plus, it'll feel ultra-soft against your skin with a cool buttery feel.
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This tennis skirt is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric that provides a lightweight feel. It has detailed seams along the front for added definition along with a high-rise waist and built-in shorts (with a hidden pocket) that offers extra coverage on and off the court.
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This is more of a summer or warm-weather pick, but now that it's on sale, you might as well add it to your cart. This adorable tennis dress is made from Alo's signature Alosoft fabric and has a built-in onesie for all-in-one ease. It offers just the right amount of support, comfort and stretch and is perfect for any adventure.
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These buttery-soft Alo leggings are supportive in all the right places, and right now, you can score 30% off in this black color. This is a total win for just under $100.
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These are my all-time favorite legging, not only because they're comfortable, but because they're extremely flattering. I wear them literally everywhere and often pair them with either sneakers or Uggs as the temperatures get colder. They look great whether you're working out, walking or just want to put together a cute and casual weekend outfit. I definitely recommend these versatile leggings.
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Need a new fall jacket? This lightweight pullover is lightly filled (for a little warmth) and made from 100 percent nylon — the kind that's durable, swishy and ready to face the elements. It also has a half-zip collar, zippered side pockets, banded cuffs, and a banded hem. The fit is relaxed and comfortable.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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