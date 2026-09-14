Fall is just around the corner, and with busy season officially in full swing, having a pair of shoes that can keep up with your lifestyle is a must. My pick? Hoka.

Whether you're training for a marathon or you just want a comfortable new pair of sneakers to get your daily steps in, Hoka is currently knocking up to 30% off best-selling styles. These performance-ready kicks are built for everything from casual walks to marathon miles — which means there's a style suitable for everyone.

Additionally, the brand has tons of great fitness apparel and athleisure wear on sale, too. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Hoka sneaker and apparel deals for the new season ahead.

Hoka Sneaker Deals

Hoka Mach 7 (Women's): was $145 now $116 at HOKA US Our Fitness Editor loved running in the Hoka Mach 7, which feel smooth, light and fun at slow and fast paces alike. It’s a great option for those who don’t love max-cushioned shoes for daily training. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Arahi 8 (Women's): was $150 now $120 at HOKA US Our team of running shoe experts didn't expect much from the Arahi 8 when they tested them last year, but it proved to be a very pleasant surprise. It's a stability shoe, but works well for neutral runners too. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Challenger 8 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 is great for its versatility, because it grips well on both roads and light trails, and is comfortable for runs of any distance. It's also a great hiking shoe and can be worn before, during and after your runs. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 10 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Clifton is the most popular Hoka running shoe for a reason. It’s the perfect place to start with the brand, offering a smooth, comfortable ride that will suit runners of all levels well. It also offers better value than Hoka's rivals, like the Bondi 9. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 9 GTX (Women's): was $165 now $132 at HOKA US The Hoka Clifton 9 is a cushioned, everyday running shoe that’ll work well for beginners and more experienced runners alike. It’s not the fanciest or the fastest shoe around, but it’s reliably comfortable, whether you’re training for a marathon or using this shoe for your walking workouts. The GTX version adds weatherproofing, so you'll get more out of your walks and runs, rain or shine. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Tecton X 3 (Women's): was $275 now $220 at HOKA US The Hoka Tecton X3 is among the greatest carbon plate trail running shoes we've tested, with the new midsole producing a fast and bouncy ride for your off-road events. The soft midsole can feel unstable at times, but it’s manageable and the protection and spring offered by the Tecton X3 makes it ideal for long races in particular. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Apparel Deals

Hoka Invisible Sock 3 Pk: was $32 now $26 at HOKA US These socks are fantastic value thanks their discount. The 3-pack of Invisible Socks feature an extremely low cut. Ribbing and silicone gel strips keep the sock from sliding, and a cushioned toe and heel counter keep the fit comfy. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Elaro 5" Bike Short (Women's): was $54 now $44 at HOKA US These bike shorts are high-waisted and equipped with pockets to snugly hold your phone and other essentials during your workout. And with such soft, stretchy fabric, we won't judge if you want to just lounge around the house in these. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Elaro Crop Bra (Women's): was $56 now $45 at HOKA US Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Elaro sports bra top. It delivers a figure flattering fit with higher neckline, curved rear hem, and razorback silhouette, offering the perfect amount of support for your work out. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Kaitoro Knit Crew (Women's): was $108 now $87 at HOKA US This seriously soft Hoka crew sweater is the kind of layer you earn after a gym class or a run: cosy, plush, zero compromise on style. You can grab it on sale in two different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Skyflow Jacket (Men's): was $118 now $95 at HOKA US No matter how short or long your runs are, every runner needs a lightweight windbreaker in their arsenal and right now you can grab Hoka's Skyflow Jacket and save 31%! Read more Read less ▼