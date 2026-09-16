Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked — and I'm seeing some extremely impressive prices when it comes to leggings. That's right, the brand's most popular legging styles are starting at just $39.

Whether you’re hitting the gym, going for a long run or enjoying a hot-girl walk, there's a pair of Lululemon leggings that are perfect just for you. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Here are some Lululemon shopping tips: prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to find the best discounts.