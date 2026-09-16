Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked with leggings starting at $39 — these are my 9 favorite pairs
It's the perfect time for a leggings refresh!
Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked — and I'm seeing some extremely impressive prices when it comes to leggings. That's right, the brand's most popular legging styles are starting at just $39.
Whether you’re hitting the gym, going for a long run or enjoying a hot-girl walk, there's a pair of Lululemon leggings that are perfect just for you. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Here are some Lululemon shopping tips: prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to find the best discounts.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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