I’ve tested every current MacBook — these are the Black Friday MacBook deals I’d buy with my own money
Save up to $625 on the latest MacBooks right now
MacBooks are now more expensive than before, thanks to Apple price hikes caused by RAMageddon. Thankfully, Black Friday is here if you’ve had your eye on one of Apple’s laptops. While the discounts aren’t (yet) as steep as we’ve seen in the past, you can still save some cash.
Currently, the largest discounts apply to the more expensive MacBooks. These include a 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 Pro for $260 off and a 16-inch MacBook Pro M5 Max for $625 off. The MacBook Neo is $50 off, and both 13- and 15-inch versions of the MacBook Air M5 are discounted by $200.
The new MacBook Pro M6 and the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display aren’t yet discounted, but that could change during Black Friday. We’ll keep you posted if and when that happens, but for now, here are the best early Black Friday MacBook deals I’ve found. Also, keep an eye on our best Apple Black Friday deals page for the latest sales on other Apple products.
Quick links
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13” (M5): was $1,299 now $1,229 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 15” (M5): was $1,449 now $1,249 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14” (M5 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,239 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16” (M5 Pro): was $2,999 now $2,749 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16” (M5 Max): was $4,488 now $3,863 @ Amazon
Early Black Friday MacBook deals
Even if the MacBook Neo is no longer $599 like it was at launch, saving $50 off its current price isn't too bad. This starting configuration packs an A20 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Those are certainly humble specs, but plenty for everyday work. Plus, it has one of the brightest laptop displays in this price range.
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The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 features the same elegant design as its predecessors, along with excellent M4-driven performance and epic battery life. This starting configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Hopefully, we'll see an even steeper discount soon, as this is arguably the most well-rounded MacBook out there.
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The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is a super-sized version of its smaller sibling and a great choice if you want a larger screen. Also, since it only costs $20 more than the 13-inch model, it's even more tempting. Along with its 15-inch Liquid Retina Display and powerful M4 chip, this laptop has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
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If the PROLED MacBooks are too expensive but you still want a seriously powerful MacBook, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip is currently $260 off at Amazon. The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display is still a sight to behold, while the M5 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD ensure you can blaze through whatever you're working on.
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The 16-inch version of the M5 Pro MacBook Pro is $250 off right now. In my MacBook Pro M5 Pro review, I said that it improves on its predecessor thanks to its powerful M5 chip and faster SSD. Though it's not a revolutionary update from before, it's a fantastic option for power users who demand a powerful and portable notebook with epic battery life.
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To be clear, this MacBook Pro with M5 Max is still very expensive even with this $625 discount. Still, if you want the most powerful MacBook available but don't want to pay the asking price of a PROLED model with the same chip, you're still getting your money's worth for this beastly MacBook.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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