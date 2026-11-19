MacBooks are now more expensive than before, thanks to Apple price hikes caused by RAMageddon. Thankfully, Black Friday is here if you’ve had your eye on one of Apple’s laptops. While the discounts aren’t (yet) as steep as we’ve seen in the past, you can still save some cash.

Currently, the largest discounts apply to the more expensive MacBooks. These include a 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 Pro for $260 off and a 16-inch MacBook Pro M5 Max for $625 off. The MacBook Neo is $50 off, and both 13- and 15-inch versions of the MacBook Air M5 are discounted by $200.

The new MacBook Pro M6 and the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display aren’t yet discounted, but that could change during Black Friday. We’ll keep you posted if and when that happens, but for now, here are the best early Black Friday MacBook deals I’ve found. Also, keep an eye on our best Apple Black Friday deals page for the latest sales on other Apple products.

Early Black Friday MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 at Amazon Even if the MacBook Neo is no longer $599 like it was at launch, saving $50 off its current price isn't too bad. This starting configuration packs an A20 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Those are certainly humble specs, but plenty for everyday work. Plus, it has one of the brightest laptop displays in this price range. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M4): was $1,299 now $1,229 at Amazon The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 features the same elegant design as its predecessors, along with excellent M4-driven performance and epic battery life. This starting configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Hopefully, we'll see an even steeper discount soon, as this is arguably the most well-rounded MacBook out there. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M4): was $1,499 now $1,249 at Amazon The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is a super-sized version of its smaller sibling and a great choice if you want a larger screen. Also, since it only costs $20 more than the 13-inch model, it's even more tempting. Along with its 15-inch Liquid Retina Display and powerful M4 chip, this laptop has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save $260 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, M5 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,239 at Amazon If the PROLED MacBooks are too expensive but you still want a seriously powerful MacBook, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip is currently $260 off at Amazon. The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display is still a sight to behold, while the M5 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD ensure you can blaze through whatever you're working on. Read more Read less ▼

Save $625 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, M5 Max): was $4,488 now $3,863 at Amazon To be clear, this MacBook Pro with M5 Max is still very expensive even with this $625 discount. Still, if you want the most powerful MacBook available but don't want to pay the asking price of a PROLED model with the same chip, you're still getting your money's worth for this beastly MacBook. Read more Read less ▼

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.