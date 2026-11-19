The Home Depot Black Friday sale has landed: Save up to 40% on big-ticket home appliances from fridges, washing machines to floor care
Grab your big-ticket items at cut prices
The Home Depot is the perfect place to browse if you’re in the market for a new appliance. With Black Friday sales already in full swing, now is an ideal time to save on these big-ticket items — whether you’re replacing a machine at the end of its life or upgrading to a better model.
Don’t wait too long to take advantage of these discounts of up to 40% off select appliances, because these offers won’t last forever. Check out the top price drops on household essentials, like refrigerators and dishwashers — everything you need to keep your home running smoothly through the holidays. For more deals, check out our guide to Home Depot promo codes.
Quick links
- Shop all Home Depot Black Friday sales
- Dishwashers: up to 40% off
- Floor care: up to 40% off
- Ranges: up to 40% off
- Refrigerators: up to 40% off
- Washers & Dryers: up to 40% off
The Home Depot Appliance Deals
Dishwasher sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
Looking for a new dishwasher to rescue you from cleaning your own dishes? Right now, The Home Depot has over 120+ dishwashers in its Black Friday sale, including appliances from Bosch, Frigidaire, GE, KitchenAid and LG. I've even spotted a few with discounts greater than 40%.
Featured: GE 24-inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $1049 now $599
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Floor care sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
Whether you’re looking for a corded or cordless vacuum, spot cleaner or carpet cleaner, The Home Depot has you covered this Black Friday, with great price drops on over 100+ floorcare products.
Featured: Shark PowerPro Bagless Cordless HEPA Filter Portable Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $329 now $179
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Range sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot has 250+ ranges to choose from this Black Friday, including appliances from Frigidaire, GE, LG, Samsung and Whirlpool. Whether you’re looking for a freestanding or slide-in type or gas, electric, dual fuel or induction range, you can now save up to 40%.
Featured: Samsung Bespoke 30-inch 6.3 cu. ft. 4-Burner Element Smart Slide-In Induction Range: was $2099 now $1299
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Refrigerator sale: up to 40% off
With 240+ refrigerators in The Home Depot Black Friday sale, you’re bound to find a great deal, with savings of up to 40%. From French Door refrigerators to those with bottom, top or side freezers, there’s a great deal waiting for you to add to your cart.
Featured: LG 36-inch 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser: was $3099 now $1699
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Washer & Dryer sale: up to 40% off
There’s no need to get into a spin on wash day. You can now save big on washers, dryers, combo sets and all-in-ones, with 240+ options at The Home Depot.
Featured: Maytag LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable SMART Front Load Washer: was $1299 now $899
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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