The Home Depot is the perfect place to browse if you’re in the market for a new appliance. With Black Friday sales already in full swing, now is an ideal time to save on these big-ticket items — whether you’re replacing a machine at the end of its life or upgrading to a better model.

Don’t wait too long to take advantage of these discounts of up to 40% off select appliances, because these offers won’t last forever. Check out the top price drops on household essentials, like refrigerators and dishwashers — everything you need to keep your home running smoothly through the holidays. For more deals, check out our guide to Home Depot promo codes.

The Home Depot Appliance Deals

Dishwasher sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot Looking for a new dishwasher to rescue you from cleaning your own dishes? Right now, The Home Depot has over 120+ dishwashers in its Black Friday sale, including appliances from Bosch, Frigidaire, GE, KitchenAid and LG. I've even spotted a few with discounts greater than 40%. Featured: GE 24-inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $1049 now $599 Read more Read less ▼

Floor care sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot Whether you’re looking for a corded or cordless vacuum, spot cleaner or carpet cleaner, The Home Depot has you covered this Black Friday, with great price drops on over 100+ floorcare products. Featured: Shark PowerPro Bagless Cordless HEPA Filter Portable Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $329 now $179 Read more Read less ▼

Range sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot The Home Depot has 250+ ranges to choose from this Black Friday, including appliances from Frigidaire, GE, LG, Samsung and Whirlpool. Whether you’re looking for a freestanding or slide-in type or gas, electric, dual fuel or induction range, you can now save up to 40%. Featured: Samsung Bespoke 30-inch 6.3 cu. ft. 4-Burner Element Smart Slide-In Induction Range: was $2099 now $1299 Read more Read less ▼

Refrigerator sale: up to 40% off With 240+ refrigerators in The Home Depot Black Friday sale, you’re bound to find a great deal, with savings of up to 40%. From French Door refrigerators to those with bottom, top or side freezers, there’s a great deal waiting for you to add to your cart. Featured: LG 36-inch 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser: was $3099 now $1699 Read more Read less ▼