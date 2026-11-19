Black Friday might be a week away, but that’s not stopping wireless carriers and retailers from giving some of my favorite phones very deep discounts ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year. In fact, Verizon Black Friday deals are underway, with the carrier offering aggressive early holiday promotions across flagship phones, tablets, smartwatches, and audio gear.

That means flagship models like the iPhone 18 Pro, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and more have various promotions attached to them — whether they’re free or come with discounted payment plans. These promotions make it much easier to pull the trigger on them, especially when prices in general are astronomical.

Here are some of my favorite Verizon Black Friday deals available right now.

Verizon Black Friday deals: Best deals

iPhone 18 Pro: $33.33/month w/free Apple Watch SE 3 & AirPods 5 on Simplicity Plan

If you're looking to overhaul your entire Apple setup at once, Verizon’s Black Friday deal on the iPhone 18 Pro includes both an Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5. The cost of the phone comes out to $33.33/month for 36 months, but the bigger savings, in my opinion, is that this promo keeps your monthly service cost very low thanks to its new Simplicity Plan, which comes out to $30/month. Just know that you’ll need to commit to a smartwatch data plan with the Apple Watch SE 3. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/new line on $95/month Unlimited Ultimate

Instead of paying for the phone, the other Verizon Black Friday deal on the iPhone 18 Pro involves getting it for free when you port a new line on its Unlimited Ultimate plan for 36 months. You end up paying $95 per month for the Unlimited Ulitamate plan for that duration, but the cost of the iPhone 18 Pro comes out to free with billing credits credits. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy S26 Ultra: $30.66/month w/free Apple Watch SE 3 & AirPods 5 on Simplicity Plan

Samsung fans can score big with Verizon’s Black Friday sale, where they can snag a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Buds 4 when they commit to paying $30.66/month for 36 months for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Just like the comparable iPhone 18 Pro deal, this one’s valid with Verizon’s $30/month Simplicity Plan to keep the service cost low. Although, you’ll also need to commit to a smartwatch data plan. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro XL: $19.99/month w/free Pixel Watch 5 & Pixel Buds 2a on Simplicity Plan

Google fans have something to rejoice about as well with Verizon’s Black Friday promotion on the Pixel 11 Pro XL, which comes out to $19.99/month for 36 months when it’s activated on the $30/month Simplicity Plan. You’ll be treated to a free Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Buds 2a, with the former requiring an add-on smartwatch data plan. There’s no trade-in required with this deal, so you can choose to sell your own device another way. Read more Read less ▼

Motorola Razr+ (2026): $30.55/month w/free Moto Watch Ultra & Moto Buds 2 Plus on Simplicity Plan

I personally prefer flip-style phones, and the Motorola Razr+ (2026) gets the same treatment as the rest with Verizon’s Black Friday deals. That’s because for $30.55/month for 36 months on Verizon's $30/month Simplicity Plan, you can score a free Moto Watch Ultra and Moto Buds 2 Plus. Read more Read less ▼

iPad Pro M5: save up to $600 off w/trade-in

Are you itching for an iPad? Verizon’s offering up to $600 off the iPad Pro M5 with a qualified trade-in and activation on a select Unlimited plan. Obviously, your trade-in value depends on the device and its condition, with the newest devices getting the biggest values. This certainly helps, given that the iPad normally costs $1,399, which you can finance for $38.88/month for 36 months. Read more Read less ▼