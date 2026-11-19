Verizon Black Friday deals discount my favorite phones — free iPhone 18 Pro, $480 off Galaxy S26 Ultra,and more
There's additional savings with its Simplicity plan, too
Black Friday might be a week away, but that’s not stopping wireless carriers and retailers from giving some of my favorite phones very deep discounts ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year. In fact, Verizon Black Friday deals are underway, with the carrier offering aggressive early holiday promotions across flagship phones, tablets, smartwatches, and audio gear.
That means flagship models like the iPhone 18 Pro, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and more have various promotions attached to them — whether they’re free or come with discounted payment plans. These promotions make it much easier to pull the trigger on them, especially when prices in general are astronomical.
Here are some of my favorite Verizon Black Friday deals available right now.
Verizon Black Friday deals: Quick Links
- iPhone 18 Pro: Free w/new line on $95/month Unlimited Ultimate
- iPhone 18 Pro: $33.33/month w/free Apple Watch SE 3 & AirPods 5 on Simplicity Plan
- Galaxy S26 Ultra: $30.66/month w/free Apple Watch SE 3 & AirPods 5 on Simplicity Plan [$480 Off]
- Pixel 11 Pro XL: $19.99/month w/free Pixel Watch 5 & Pixel Buds 2a on Simplicity Plan
- Motorola Razr+ (2026): $30.55/month w/free Moto Watch Ultra & Moto Buds 2 Plus on Simplicity Plan
- Galaxy Z Fold 8: $30.55/month w/free Moto Watch Ultra & Moto Buds 2 Plus on Simplicity Plan
- iPad Pro M5: save up to $600 off w/trade-in
- JBL Charge 6: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Verizon
Verizon Black Friday deals: Best deals
iPhone 18 Pro: $33.33/month w/free Apple Watch SE 3 & AirPods 5 on Simplicity Plan
If you're looking to overhaul your entire Apple setup at once, Verizon’s Black Friday deal on the iPhone 18 Pro includes both an Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5. The cost of the phone comes out to $33.33/month for 36 months, but the bigger savings, in my opinion, is that this promo keeps your monthly service cost very low thanks to its new Simplicity Plan, which comes out to $30/month. Just know that you’ll need to commit to a smartwatch data plan with the Apple Watch SE 3.
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iPhone 18 Pro: free w/new line on $95/month Unlimited Ultimate
Instead of paying for the phone, the other Verizon Black Friday deal on the iPhone 18 Pro involves getting it for free when you port a new line on its Unlimited Ultimate plan for 36 months. You end up paying $95 per month for the Unlimited Ulitamate plan for that duration, but the cost of the iPhone 18 Pro comes out to free with billing credits credits.
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Galaxy S26 Ultra: $30.66/month w/free Apple Watch SE 3 & AirPods 5 on Simplicity Plan
Samsung fans can score big with Verizon’s Black Friday sale, where they can snag a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Buds 4 when they commit to paying $30.66/month for 36 months for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Just like the comparable iPhone 18 Pro deal, this one’s valid with Verizon’s $30/month Simplicity Plan to keep the service cost low. Although, you’ll also need to commit to a smartwatch data plan.
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Pixel 11 Pro XL: $19.99/month w/free Pixel Watch 5 & Pixel Buds 2a on Simplicity Plan
Google fans have something to rejoice about as well with Verizon’s Black Friday promotion on the Pixel 11 Pro XL, which comes out to $19.99/month for 36 months when it’s activated on the $30/month Simplicity Plan. You’ll be treated to a free Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Buds 2a, with the former requiring an add-on smartwatch data plan. There’s no trade-in required with this deal, so you can choose to sell your own device another way.
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Motorola Razr+ (2026): $30.55/month w/free Moto Watch Ultra & Moto Buds 2 Plus on Simplicity Plan
I personally prefer flip-style phones, and the Motorola Razr+ (2026) gets the same treatment as the rest with Verizon’s Black Friday deals. That’s because for $30.55/month for 36 months on Verizon's $30/month Simplicity Plan, you can score a free Moto Watch Ultra and Moto Buds 2 Plus.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8: $30.55/month w/free Moto Watch Ultra & Moto Buds 2 Plus on Simplicity Plan
Verizon’s knocking $460 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Buds 4 when you pair it with the Simplicity Plan. The nice thing about this one is that you have flexibility in how you pay for the phone. For example, you can opt to make a one-time $1,439.99 payment — or spread it out over 12, 24, 36, or 48 months. If you choose the 48-month option, that rate turns out to be $29.99/month.
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iPad Pro M5: save up to $600 off w/trade-in
Are you itching for an iPad? Verizon’s offering up to $600 off the iPad Pro M5 with a qualified trade-in and activation on a select Unlimited plan. Obviously, your trade-in value depends on the device and its condition, with the newest devices getting the biggest values. This certainly helps, given that the iPad normally costs $1,399, which you can finance for $38.88/month for 36 months.
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Verizon’s discounting the JBL Charge 6 by $60, dropping its price from $199 to $139. Unlike its phone and tablet Black Friday deals, this one doesn’t require any wireless service plan or monthly bill credits. It packs an IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof build alongside upgraded drivers with AI Sound Boost and up to 28 hours of battery life.
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John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
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