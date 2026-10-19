Lululemon just restocked its ‘We Made Too Much’ section — here are 9 fall finds under $100
My favorite affordable fitness styles for fall
Ready to refresh your fitness wardrobe for fall? Lululemon has you covered, whether you’re looking for new gym essentials or a cozy sweatshirt to keep you warm as the temperatures drop.
In fact, the brand recently restocked its 'We Made Too Much' section. I did some digging and found a ton of great styles that are under $100. If you're looking to stock up on affordable fitness pieces, keep scrolling to check out my favorite picks for fall.
Quick Links
- shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section
- Align Tank Top (Women's): was $68 now $49
- Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0: was $78 now $54
- Align High-Rise Pant 28": was $98 now $69
- BeCalm Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant: was $98 now $59
- Define Cropped Nulu Jacket: was $128 now $99
Lululemon Deals
This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.
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This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As a bonus, this shirt's fabric features quick-drying and sweat-wicking material.
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This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.
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This is the perfect layer to have in your wardrobe. The swiftly tech tops have been a Lululemon staple for decades, and you can wear (and wash) them again and again without them going smelly or shrinking.
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These pants are luxuriously comfortable, making them great for couch surfing, but have a chic and smart look that works on days out too. They're made with French terry and are soft to the touch. I need pants that do both, so I feel like these are a smart choice.
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On sale from $69, the popular Align leggings are a great buy. We love these due to their comfortable, sculpted fit, and extremely soft fabric. They also stretch with you and wick sweat while you're working out.
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This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.
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Made from Lululemon’s famously buttery-soft Nulu fabric, this lightweight jacket is perfect for throwing on over workout gear. It pairs nicely with high-rise leggings, biker shorts or trousers and comes with zippered pockets and thumbholes to stop sleeves riding up mid-workout.
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Athleisure apparel isn’t just for cozy, low-intensity workouts. Soft clothes like this jersey half-zip are an essential addition to your wardrobe for lazing around on off days. This half-zip’s textured, cotton-blend fabric is stretchy and breathable on the outside, and it’s equipped with a soft brushed interior for boosted comfort.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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