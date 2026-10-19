Ready to refresh your fitness wardrobe for fall? Lululemon has you covered, whether you’re looking for new gym essentials or a cozy sweatshirt to keep you warm as the temperatures drop.

In fact, the brand recently restocked its 'We Made Too Much' section. I did some digging and found a ton of great styles that are under $100. If you're looking to stock up on affordable fitness pieces, keep scrolling to check out my favorite picks for fall.

Lululemon Deals

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet: was $48 now $39 at lululemon (US) This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Align Tank Top (Women's): was $68 now $49 at lululemon (US) This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon BeCalm Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant (Women's): was $98 now $59 at lululemon (US) These pants are luxuriously comfortable, making them great for couch surfing, but have a chic and smart look that works on days out too. They're made with French terry and are soft to the touch. I need pants that do both, so I feel like these are a smart choice. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Scuba Evolve Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie (Women's): was $128 now $94 at lululemon (US) This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Define Cropped Nulu Jacket (Women's): was $128 now $99 at lululemon (US) Made from Lululemon’s famously buttery-soft Nulu fabric, this lightweight jacket is perfect for throwing on over workout gear. It pairs nicely with high-rise leggings, biker shorts or trousers and comes with zippered pockets and thumbholes to stop sleeves riding up mid-workout. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Ease The Day Half Zip (Men's): was $148 now $99 at lululemon (US) Athleisure apparel isn’t just for cozy, low-intensity workouts. Soft clothes like this jersey half-zip are an essential addition to your wardrobe for lazing around on off days. This half-zip’s textured, cotton-blend fabric is stretchy and breathable on the outside, and it’s equipped with a soft brushed interior for boosted comfort. Read more Read less ▼