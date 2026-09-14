15 best fall activewear deals, with up to 50% off Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Patagonia and more
Fresh fall styles to stay in shape
Fall is almost here. If you're planning to stay on top of your fitness goals this season, you may need some new pieces to cope with the shifting temperatures and weather conditions. Luckily, several big brands are offering sales and discounts to help you refresh your wardrobe!
For example, you can currently get up to 40% off apparel at Alo Yoga. Or check out Lululemon's We Made Too Much section for lower prices than usual on Align leggings and Define jackets.
There's plenty more out there, so keep scrolling to see my favorite deals!
Quick Links
- Alo Yoga: up to 40% off
- Lululemon: We Made Too Much apparel/accessories from $29
- Patagonia: up to 50% off
- The Gym People: crop tops, leggings from $13
- Skechers: apparel from $11
Alo Yoga
The Airlift Intrigue Bra is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric for a supportive and snug fit that's ready for everything from HIIT to headstands. (Alo recommends sizing up if you have a fuller cup size). The cut is simple but flattering, designed with a scoop-neck, adjustable straps that crisscross in back for extra lift. There's also a keyhole cutout.
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You can never have enough tees — and this Alo long sleeve is airy, ultra-soft and perfect for training or layering under a light jacket. Plus, it's versatile enough that you can wear it just about anywhere. It's available in various colors.
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These buttery-soft Alo leggings are supportive in all the right places, and right now, you can score 30% off in this black color. This is a total win for just under $100.
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Need a new fall jacket? This lightweight pullover is lightly filled (for a little warmth) and made from 100 percent nylon — the kind that's durable, swishy and ready to face the elements. It also has a half-zip collar, zippered side pockets, banded cuffs, and a banded hem. The fit is relaxed and comfortable.
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Lululemon
This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.
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This casual dress from Lululemon is calling to me, especially in this cool weather. It's super soft and would be great to pair with some cozy tights or leggings this time of year.
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Made from Lululemon’s famously buttery-soft Nulu fabric, this jacket is perfect for spring. It pairs perfectly with high-rise leggings or trousers and comes with zippered pockets and thumbholes to stop sleeves riding up mid-workout.
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Patagonia
This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere.
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If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures.
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The Gym People
The perfect cropped fit and a bunch of colors to choose from — though the best discount currently only applies to a few colors, this top is a great buy even at full price. It's breathable, stretchy and soft to the touch.
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With a flattering high-waisted fit, these are the perfect pick for workouts where you need to move freely and don't want to overheat. There are also two pockets to keep your stuff safe.
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Longline workout bras are great if you prefer a little more coverage without having to wear an extra layer. This design is super cute and gets great feedback, too — and I'm obsessed with all three of these color options, especially the featured pink.
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With a 4.5-star rating based on over 4,000 reviews, these sweatpants are affordable and well-loved by shoppers on Amazon. Whether you're working out in cold temperatures or hanging out on the couch, these will keep you warm and comfortable.
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Skechers
These moisture-wicking, stretch leggings have a cotton feel and a high-waisted waistband. There are also pockets at the side and by the waistband to keep your stuff safe while you're working out.
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This Skechers cardigan has seen impressive discounts in certain sizes and colors. It's designed to be super-soft, lightweight, and easy to layer — making it great to wear all year round.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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