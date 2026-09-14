15 best fall activewear deals, with up to 50% off Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Patagonia and more

Fall is almost here. If you're planning to stay on top of your fitness goals this season, you may need some new pieces to cope with the shifting temperatures and weather conditions. Luckily, several big brands are offering sales and discounts to help you refresh your wardrobe!

For example, you can currently get up to 40% off apparel at Alo Yoga. Or check out Lululemon's We Made Too Much section for lower prices than usual on Align leggings and Define jackets.

There's plenty more out there, so keep scrolling to see my favorite deals!

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra (Women's): was $78 now $46 at Alo Yoga The Airlift Intrigue Bra is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric for a supportive and snug fit that's ready for everything from HIIT to headstands. (Alo recommends sizing up if you have a fuller cup size). The cut is simple but flattering, designed with a scoop-neck, adjustable straps that crisscross in back for extra lift. There's also a keyhole cutout. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon

Lululemon Align Tank Top (Women's): was $68 now $49 at lululemon (US) This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia

Save 51% Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68 at Patagonia This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures. Read more Read less ▼

The Gym People

The Gym People Workout Crop Top (Women's): was $14 now $13 at Amazon The perfect cropped fit and a bunch of colors to choose from — though the best discount currently only applies to a few colors, this top is a great buy even at full price. It's breathable, stretchy and soft to the touch. Read more Read less ▼

The Gym People Crossback sports bra (Women's): was $21 now $19 at Amazon Longline workout bras are great if you prefer a little more coverage without having to wear an extra layer. This design is super cute and gets great feedback, too — and I'm obsessed with all three of these color options, especially the featured pink. Read more Read less ▼

The Gym People Fleece Sweatpants (Men's): was $32 now $29 at Amazon With a 4.5-star rating based on over 4,000 reviews, these sweatpants are affordable and well-loved by shoppers on Amazon. Whether you're working out in cold temperatures or hanging out on the couch, these will keep you warm and comfortable. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers