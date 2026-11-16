Columbia's early Black Friday sale is here: Shop 15 jacket and fleece deals up to 55% off

Columbia's early Black Friday is live — which means now is the perfect time to shop the best deals to get you ready for colder weather. Whether you're hoping to grab a new jacket before temperatures plummet or you want to stock up on fleeces ideal for milder fall days, Columbia has you covered with up to 50% off select styles.

Additionally, Amazon's sale has tons of deals on Columbia apparel and accessories starting at just $17. From light jackets and hoodies to vests and fleeces, Columbia has pieces that will keep you comfortable as the seasons change. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals from the early Black Friday sale.

Columbia Apparel Deals

Columbia Hunterdon II Fleece Hoodie (Men's): was $65 now $39 at Columbia Sportswear Stay cozy in this unique, ultra-soft fleece hoodie that's perfect for any adventure. Its lightweight fleece is great for throwing on when heading outdoors or hanging inside. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket (Men's): was $70 now $39 at Amazon Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Steens Mountain Fleece Vest (Men's): was $60 now $42 at Columbia Sportswear This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $65 now $45 at Columbia Sportswear Available in a rainbow of colors, this fleece jacket is a must-have as the seasons change and the weather gets a bit brisk. Crafted with lightweight, plush fleece, zippered pockets, and a cold-blocking collar, it’s the perfect choice to wear on its own or under a jacket for extra warmth. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $47 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $56 at Amazon This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest (Women's): was $100 now $60 at Columbia Sportswear I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Slope Edge II Vest (Men's): was $100 now $60 at Columbia Sportswear Built with thermal-reflective lining, warm insulation and water-resistant fabric, this vest is the perfect layer to keep you warm and toasty. It will keep you covered without restricting your movements so you can run, hike and more in this stylish and functional vest. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Cascadian Peaks Insulated Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $72 at Columbia Sportswear This insulated jacket offers the maximum amount of warmth, thanks to advanced thermal-reflective technology, an adjustable hood and seam-sealed construction to keep out the elements. It's also waterproof and breathable, so it's ideal for wearing during a fall or winter hike. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Sweater Weather Full Zip (Women's): was $90 now $79 at Amazon This versatile zip up is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the light jacket is ideal for wearing on its own or layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Powder Lite II Insulated Jacket (Men's): was $165 now $115 at Columbia Sportswear Hiking at high altitudes? You’ll want a good puffer jacket that’s easy to stow in your pack at a moment’s notice. Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains warmth from your own body heat, with a water-resistant outer layer to keep you dry during the occasional squall. Zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and a hood round out the features of this primo puffer. Read more Read less ▼