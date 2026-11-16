Columbia's early Black Friday sale is here: Shop 15 jacket and fleece deals up to 55% off
Warm and cozy apparel deals from $27
Columbia's early Black Friday is live — which means now is the perfect time to shop the best deals to get you ready for colder weather. Whether you're hoping to grab a new jacket before temperatures plummet or you want to stock up on fleeces ideal for milder fall days, Columbia has you covered with up to 50% off select styles.
Additionally, Amazon's sale has tons of deals on Columbia apparel and accessories starting at just $17. From light jackets and hoodies to vests and fleeces, Columbia has pieces that will keep you comfortable as the seasons change. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals from the early Black Friday sale.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Columbia sale
- shop all Columbia deals at Amazon
- Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece Pullover (Women's): was $50 now $27
- Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket (Men's): was $65 now $45
- Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $65 now $45
- Columbia Steens Mountain Fleece Vest (Men's): was $60 now $42
- Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $56
- Columbia Powder Lite II Insulated Jacket (Men's): was $165 now $115
Columbia Apparel Deals
This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage.
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Stay cozy in this unique, ultra-soft fleece hoodie that's perfect for any adventure. Its lightweight fleece is great for throwing on when heading outdoors or hanging inside. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale.
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Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse.
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This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.
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Available in a rainbow of colors, this fleece jacket is a must-have as the seasons change and the weather gets a bit brisk. Crafted with lightweight, plush fleece, zippered pockets, and a cold-blocking collar, it’s the perfect choice to wear on its own or under a jacket for extra warmth.
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The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm when the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and it's an outdoor staple for fall.
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This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.
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The perfect everyday fleece, this fuzzy full zip is ideal for heading out in chilly weather and running all your errands around town. Featuring an on-trend design and convenient pockets, you'll find any excuse to throw this toasty layer on.
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This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.
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This snap up fleece is plush, warm, and surprisingly lightweight. It will be your go-to this fall for everyday adventures and chilly trails. It also has hand pockets to store your belongings when you're on the go.
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I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements.
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Built with thermal-reflective lining, warm insulation and water-resistant fabric, this vest is the perfect layer to keep you warm and toasty. It will keep you covered without restricting your movements so you can run, hike and more in this stylish and functional vest.
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This insulated jacket offers the maximum amount of warmth, thanks to advanced thermal-reflective technology, an adjustable hood and seam-sealed construction to keep out the elements. It's also waterproof and breathable, so it's ideal for wearing during a fall or winter hike.
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This versatile zip up is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the light jacket is ideal for wearing on its own or layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.
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Hiking at high altitudes? You’ll want a good puffer jacket that’s easy to stow in your pack at a moment’s notice. Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains warmth from your own body heat, with a water-resistant outer layer to keep you dry during the occasional squall. Zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and a hood round out the features of this primo puffer.
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Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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