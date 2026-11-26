As we head into the end of the year, now's the time for relaxation and recuperation — but between festive travel, deadlines and winter bugs, it could take more than a movie day on the sofa to undo the effects of stress.

So isn't it lucky that you can aid your recovery at a fraction of the usual cost thanks to the Black Friday sales? Some of the best brands I've tested, including Hyperice and Bob and Brad, have had their prices slashed for the sales event, so you can give yourself the gift of relaxation.

I've put together a list of some of the best deals to build a wellness routine, so you don't have to search for them, from the best massage guns to plunge pools.

Bob and Brad ThermoRed Heating Pad : was $119 now $99 at Amazon The Bob and Brad ThermoRed Heating Pad is an effective post-workout recovery tool. Whether it's back pain from putting up the Christmas decorations or running off Thanksgiving dinner, it's a great solution. The combination of heat, vibration and red light therapy soothes muscles and reduces pain. It can be used anywhere on the body thanks to the adjustable strap and extender. Read more Read less ▼

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2: was $139 now $99 at Amazon The Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 is a premium massage gun that becomes far more affordable in the Black Friday sale. It has a runtime of 180 minutes, so you can cram in a few therapy sessions before needing to recharge. It comes in white or black with a flat and bullet attachment for all of your massage needs. Read more Read less ▼

The Cold Pod Cold Plunge Tub: was $149 now $119 at Amazon Though the weather is already cold, a cold plunge is one of the best ways to refresh yourself and get the blood pumping for fast muscle healing. This one from The Cold Pod is an 85-gallon round tub that comes with a cover, and the insulation keeps the tub cold for hours. It's easy to maintain and has dual drainage to make the process even easier. Read more Read less ▼

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 3 : was $149 now $119 at Amazon I recently tested the Hyperice Hypervolt Go 3 and loved it. It's a great value, entry-level massage gun that gives effective percussion therapy for tension release and recovery. It has an impressive four-hour battery life and useful app-guided treatment plans. It has two attachments, depending on the type of therapy you want. Read more Read less ▼

TheraGun Therabody Prime 6th Gen: was $329 now $189 at Amazon The Theragun is a Porsche among massage guns, and while it's not cheap, this Black Friday deal makes it an absolute steal. It has five massage speeds and two hours of battery life for uninterrupted recovery. It's also rugged, with protection for drops up to 10 feet, useful for when you're getting to hard to reach places. Read more Read less ▼