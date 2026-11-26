Relax your way into the new year with these Black Friday wellness deals to wind down and soothe muscles — including massage guns, belts and plunge pools
Bring the spa home
As we head into the end of the year, now's the time for relaxation and recuperation — but between festive travel, deadlines and winter bugs, it could take more than a movie day on the sofa to undo the effects of stress.
So isn't it lucky that you can aid your recovery at a fraction of the usual cost thanks to the Black Friday sales? Some of the best brands I've tested, including Hyperice and Bob and Brad, have had their prices slashed for the sales event, so you can give yourself the gift of relaxation.
I've put together a list of some of the best deals to build a wellness routine, so you don't have to search for them, from the best massage guns to plunge pools.
Quick links
- Bob and Brad ThermoRed Heating Pad: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
- Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon
- Cold Plunge Tub: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
- Hyperice Hypervolt Go 3: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
- Theragun Therabody Prime 6th Gen: was $329 now $189 @ Amazon
- Hyperice Venom 2: was $169 now $209 @ Amazon
- Hyperice Hypervolt 3 Pro: was £349 now $299 @ Amazon
The Bob and Brad ThermoRed Heating Pad is an effective post-workout recovery tool. Whether it's back pain from putting up the Christmas decorations or running off Thanksgiving dinner, it's a great solution. The combination of heat, vibration and red light therapy soothes muscles and reduces pain. It can be used anywhere on the body thanks to the adjustable strap and extender.
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The Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 is a premium massage gun that becomes far more affordable in the Black Friday sale. It has a runtime of 180 minutes, so you can cram in a few therapy sessions before needing to recharge. It comes in white or black with a flat and bullet attachment for all of your massage needs.
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Though the weather is already cold, a cold plunge is one of the best ways to refresh yourself and get the blood pumping for fast muscle healing. This one from The Cold Pod is an 85-gallon round tub that comes with a cover, and the insulation keeps the tub cold for hours. It's easy to maintain and has dual drainage to make the process even easier.
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I recently tested the Hyperice Hypervolt Go 3 and loved it. It's a great value, entry-level massage gun that gives effective percussion therapy for tension release and recovery. It has an impressive four-hour battery life and useful app-guided treatment plans. It has two attachments, depending on the type of therapy you want.
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The Theragun is a Porsche among massage guns, and while it's not cheap, this Black Friday deal makes it an absolute steal. It has five massage speeds and two hours of battery life for uninterrupted recovery. It's also rugged, with protection for drops up to 10 feet, useful for when you're getting to hard to reach places.
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The Hyperice Venom 2 Back is an excellent alternative to a massage gun if you suffer from back pain. It plays a key part in my recovery thanks to its quick heating and nine vibration settings. Plus, it's comfortable to wear and comes with an app that helps to visualize treatment.
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The Hyperice Hypervolt 3 Pro is the more advanced version of the aforementioned Hypervolt Go 3. It comes with two extra massage attachments, so you can further personalize your recovery. It has six speeds and powerful percussion to reach even the toughest muscle groups.
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Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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