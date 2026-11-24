If you're anything like me, then you tend to carry a lot of tech with you when you travel. Whether you're off to visit family or taking a much-needed vacation, you're going to want to pack your electronics with you. The question is, which gadgets do you actually need to take with you? You're supposed to be getting away from it all, not packing all your electronics into the nearest suitcase.

However, there are plenty of gadgets out there that you should aim to take with you on every trip, especially if you're going to be spending multiple hours inside a plane.

The good news is that Black Friday sales have knocked down their prices so, regardless of whether you have any trips planned, now is the perfect time to pick them up at a discount.

Here are 11 of the best Black Friday Travel accessory deals available now

Anker 100W Universal Charger: was $79 now $59 at Amazon What if you didn't have to plug your charger into a cheap travel adapter, because the charger itself was an adapter? That's the idea behind Anker's Universal charger, which offers 100W charging speeds regardless of whether you're using U.S., U.K., or EU power outlets. Sadly Australia is not included. The adapter comes with three USB-C ports, two of which can offer up to 100W charging, as well as a single USB-A port. There's also a handy screen on the front to show you how much power is actually being beamed to all your devices. Read more Read less ▼

Anker MagGo Qi2 Power Bank (10,000 mAh): was $89 now $69 at Amazon I'm a big fan of magnetic power banks, since they snap onto the back of your phone and wirelessly charge without any pesky cables getting in the way. This MagGo power bank from Anker supports 15W wireless charging and offers up to 10,000 mAh of battery capacity — enough to recharge most flagship phones twice or more. There's also a stand on the back so you can prop up your phone and keep a clear view of the screen while charging. That is especially useful for airplane tray tables, assuming your airline allows you to use portable battery packs on board. A 25W MagGo variant is also on sale at Amazon for $85 this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $18 at Amazon Apple's AirTags are the ideal option for iPhone users to track their luggage, since the Find My network uses nearby iPhones and iPads to ping the Tag's location — letting you know whether your bags made it or not. Precision Finding also means you can hunt it down in the airport, should it not appear on the carousel. AirTags can only be tracked by Apple devices, so Android users will need to use an equivalent product that works with the Google Find Hub. Luckily the Moto Tag is also on sale for $18, and includes Ultrawideband support for more accurate tracking. Read more Read less ▼

AirFly SE: was $34 now $25 at Amazon These days, there are plenty of modern aircraft that feature Bluetooth, which lets you connect your own wireless headphones or earbuds to inflight entertainment systems. That's not always the case, and the AirFly means you can avoid resorting to wired headphones. Just plug into a 3.5mm audio jack, pair to your earbuds, and you're good to go. The best part is it doesn't just work with planes, you can also use it with just about any device with 3.5mm output — including games consoles, gym equipment and so on. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are among the best noise-cancelling earbuds, and that makes them perfect for noisy environments like planes, trains, airports and so on. Plus there's the transparency mode that lets you listen to important announcements without having to take your buds out first. The buds have eight hours of battery with ANC switched on and a total of 24 hours with a fully-charged case. They're also IP67 water and dust resistant, which should help to keep them safe from brief dips in hotel pools or any other water you may encounter. Read more Read less ▼

UGreen MagFlow 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger: was $119 now $74 at Amazon Charge all your gadgets in one go with this helpful folding wireless charging stand from uGreen. It features 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging for phones, alongside pads for earbuds and a dedicated Apple Watch charger. It also comes with a compact 45W charging brick. Those of you that don't have Apple Watches, or would rather spend a bit less, can enjoy uGreen's 2-in-1 variant for $28. This offers the same 25W charging for phones, as well as a second pad for earbuds and other devices. But there's no watch charger, nor does it come bundled with a power brick. Read more Read less ▼

Roku Streaming Stick: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Our pick for the best streaming device, the Roku Streaming Stick is a compact and lightweight streamer that plugs directly into a spare HDMI port. Which is perfect for enjoying your favorite content without having to log into streaming apps on your terrible hotel TV. This Roku is HD and gives you access to all your favorite apps and live TV streams, just don't forget to pack the remote! Read more Read less ▼

Nord VPN: $2.99 a month @ NordVPN While this isn't something you should pack, it always helps to have a subscription to the best VPN before you go on vacation. With it you can tell your devices to act as though they're still at home, giving you access to the same services and streaming catalogues you're used to. Black Friday has also knocked the price down to $3 a month, and if you sign up for two years you get an extra three months free. Read more Read less ▼

Airplane Phone Mount: was $12 now $9 at Amazon You may want to enjoy whatever media you've loaded onto your phone during your flight, but holding onto it for several hours is pretty burdensome. You can use the tray tables, but that isn't always convenient, and you need to stow them during takeoff and landing. The solution? A stand that clips onto the seat in front and holds your phone in place for the duration of the journey. The downside is that this is limited to devices under 4-inches in width, which means they're unsuitable for tablets. If you plan on using a tablet or iPad, you'll need to pick up the larger option for $15. Read more Read less ▼

Ugreen USB-C to USB-A adaptors: was $9 now $7 at Amazon The fastest charging phones all rely on cables with two USB-C plugs, but the world hasn't really got the memo. Whether you're on a plane, bus or train, odds are they only have USB-A ports for charging — which is basically useless for a USB-C cable. It doesn't help that airlines are banning people from using their own battery packs. You could carry two sets of charging cables to cover all your bases, or you could buy an adapter set instead. This bundle has four adapters, two for converting USB-C to USB-A and another two for doing the exact opposite. So, regardless of the cables you have to hand, these should cover you for every eventuality. Read more Read less ▼

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