5 Amazon beauty deals I’d buy for an instant glow up — from $5 perfume oil to an LED mask
How to fake a full week of self-care in 24 hours with early Black Friday markdowns across hair, skin, and scents
You might have a stacked calendar of holiday events ahead, or maybe the shorter days just have you catching your reflection and thinking, we need a little help here. Either way, you don't want to waste time or money for that matter, on gimmicks or devices that take months to show results.
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has discounted some of my go-to products, devices and stylers. I’ve pulled together five top picks across skin, hair, scent, and everything in between, the things that actually make a noticeable difference without requiring a 12-step routine.
Quick links
- Visit our Amazon storefront for the best deals!
- Al-Rehab Choco Musk Perfume Oil: now $5 @ Amazon
- Ardell Pre-Glued Lash Clusters: was $16 now $15 @ Amazon
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Express: was $52 now $46 @ Amazon
- Wavytalk Steamlift Pro: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
- Foreo FAQ 202 LED Face Mask: was $799 now $519 @ Amazon
Early Black Friday glow up deals at Amazon
How you smell is just as important as how you look, and this viral roll-on is the cheapest way to smell incredible. You’ve probably seen fragrance influencers raving about its cozy blend of warm vanilla, cocoa, and soft musk. Technically it’s not on sale, but at $5, you really can’t beat the value.
Read moreRead less▼
Few things make you look put-together faster than lash clusters. They open up the eye, and you can arrange the different lengths for a wide-eyed doll effect or a subtle cat eye. These lashes are the definition of beginner friendly. Because they're pre-glued, you skip the messy adhesive and salon prices altogether. Just press them on and head out the door.
Read moreRead less▼
Sometimes all it takes to elevate your whole look is brighter teeth. It’s genuinely the simplest upgrade you can make. This Crest kit pairs enamel-safe whitening strips with a handheld LED accelerator light to lift stubborn surface stains fast.
Read moreRead less▼
Hands down my favorite hair styling tool I’ve tested in 2026, the Steamlift Pro has dropped from $129 to $99. If you want a more affordable option than Dyson or Shark without sacrificing results, grab it while it’s under $100 for bouncy, snag-free '90s volume using steam rather than dry heat.
Read moreRead less▼
Ok, yes, I know, this is a serious splurge — we’re talking Dyson Airwrap territory here, but this LED mask is incredible. Whether you’re dealing with tired skin, breakouts, or fine lines, it visibly improves your complexion after a single 15-minute session. It sounds too good to be true, I was skeptical initially, but I reach for this multiple times a week. When you think of how much you'll save on visits to the spa, clinic, or salon, it really does pay for itself.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Kaycee is the How-To Editor at Tom’s Guide, crafting no-nonsense tutorials across phones, home hacks, TVs, beauty tech, and grooming. If it plugs into a wall, sits on a vanity, or refuses to work when you need it most, she’s probably written a guide on it. Beyond troubleshooting everyday life, Kaycee is an award-winning poet, a quintessential Aries, and perpetually replaying the same four RPGs on repeat.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.