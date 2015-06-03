Small and Silent: ASRock Beebox Mini PC Has Fanless Design, USB-C

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- ASRock's new Beebox may not be the most powerful Mini PC on the market, but it's one of the most versatile. Available in three colors -- white, black and gold -- the 4.3 x 4.7 x 1.8-inch computer has a number of features you won't find in most systems this size, including high-speed Wi-Fi and a USB-C port.



The Beebox is powered by an inexpensive 2-GHz Intel N3000 CPU, and is designed to use less power than most desktops. The N3000 stays so cool that ASRock doesn't need to use a fan, making this a completely silent PC that won't spoil your entertainment or work sessions with whirring noises.



The device offers a number of connectivity options you won't find on competitors like the Intel NUC or HP Stream Mini Desktop. On its front panel, the Beebox has a USB Type-C for plugging in to the next generation of peripherals. On its back, the mini PC has three video ports: two full-size HDMI outs and one full-size DisplayPort. According to the company, Beebox can drive one 4K monitor or three monitors overall (they didn't disclose a resolution for doing three at once).





Considering that systems like the Intel NUC and Gigabyte Brix use more obscure mini HDMI and mini DisplayPort connections, ASRock's computer really stands out. It also offers 802.11ac Wi-Fi for speedy network transfers and it can even act as an access point for your home network.



The Beebox will come in three configurations when it ships this summer: an entry-level kit without RAM or storage and a mid-level option with 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM and a free copy of Windows with Bing. The higher-end model features 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, but no OS. ASRock said that the entry-level version should start at around $130.