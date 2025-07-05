Stop searching Amazon: These 3 RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals are the real steal

If you've been looking to grab an RTX 50-series gaming laptop, you know how expensive it can be. I know, as I've been searching for, and testing, these machines ever since they launched. Well, in light of Prime Day, they aren't as costly anymore.

In some of the best deals I've seen, Best Buy has some major price cuts on RTX 50-series gaming laptops. That includes this HP Omen Transcend 14 with an RTX 5060 that's $350 off, a recently launched RTX 5070-equipped Alienware 16X Aurora with a $450 price drop and even an HP Omen Max 16 with an RTX 5080 that's down by $385.

Anyone after an upgrade or an all-new gaming rig will want to jump on these, and with these sales ending on July 7, you'll want to act fast. Prime Day is around the corner, but these stellar price cuts are hard to miss.

First up, a very tempting HP Omen Transcend 14 sporting an RTX 5060. After playing on RTX 5060 gaming laptops, I can say it's a worthy choice for anyone looking to make the most of mighty performance for less. That's thanks to Nvidia's DLSS 4 and multi-frame gen tech offering boosted frame rates at higher settings, and with its 3K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz OLED display, expect buttery smooth visuals in the latest PC titles, especially competitive multiplayer games.

Alienware 16X Aurora (RTX 5070): was $2,099 now $1,649 at Best Buy Quite possibly the best deal I've found on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop, this Alienware 16X Aurora delivers value in spades now that it's $450 off, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a sizeable 2TB SSD. Thanks to its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, you'll see the might and speedy performance of its specs in full view, too.

An Alienware gaming laptop for well under $2,000? That's a steal, especially since it boasts an RTX 5070 GPU. This is Alienware's latest with a thinner, sleek design, and its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display is sure to deliver some high-end gameplay, especially with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD onboard. I've gamed on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop, and I couldn't be happier with the horsepower it brings to the latest AAA games.

HP Omen Max 16 (RTX 5080): was $3,159 now $2,774 at Best Buy Even an RTX 5080 is getting a discount! We're mightily impressed with the HP Omen Max 16, and with its Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, RTX 5080 power, gorgeous 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and sleek (yet hefty) design, you will be, too. Now that it's $385 off, you're getting a lot of power for less.

For the next step up, there's also this HP Omen Max 16 with an RTX 5080. It's currently one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market, as you'll find in our HP Omen Max 16 review, and we're majorly impressed with its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) OLED display. Even without DLSS involved, this machine can pump out incredible performance. However, with DLSS x4 switched on, you can get a crazy 240 FPS at max settings in games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It's pricey, but with that $385 discount, it makes it all the sweeter.

To put this all into perspective, even PCs like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,599 with an RTX 4060 aren't far off these prices. That makes these new RTX 50-series gaming laptops a steal.

More price cuts will be on their way during Amazon's big event, so for even more options, don't miss out on these Prime Day gaming laptop deals.