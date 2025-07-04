Apple's entire Mac lineup until 2026 revealed in leak — here's every MacBook, Mac Pro and more to expect

We've already caught word that a new cheap MacBook with an A18 Pro chip could be in the works, but we now have an idea of Apple's entire Mac rollout through to 2026 thanks to a new leak.

A report from AppleInsiders reveals product identifiers for upcoming M5 and M6 Macs, with 15 Mac models allegedly in development. This includes new MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Max coming later this year, MacBook Airs with M5 that could arrive in early 2026, along with Mac minis, Mac Pros, Mac Studios and iMacs.

The leaked releases aren't too surprising, as Apple traditionally launches its updated Macs at the same time each year. However, the report notes two unreleased Mac models, which could indicate the rumored cheap MacBook and an upcoming low-end MacBook Pro or Mac Pro.

Rumors of a redesigned OLED MacBook Pro coming in 2026 have also been making the rounds, and it looks like we may see these in the M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro models listed in the report.

Here's a look at all the Macs to expect until 2026

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The identifiers show the expected Mac models set to arrive, and while it isn't certain when they will be released, Apple's usual timing of launches teases when they will arrive.

First up, the M5 chip is tipped to be introduced in new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Mac mini, iMac and Mac Pro. This would be similar to last year's MacBook Pro M4, but this time with M5, M5 Pro and M5 Max configurations. So, possibly around November.

The MacBook Air M5 is expected to be released in early 2026, just like this year's MacBook Air M4, along with the Mac Studio with M5 Max power. All of these aren't tipped to bring any design changes, just the upgraded chip.

Later in 2026, Apple is said to launch M6 MacBook Pro variants. Interestingly, while a redesign is rumored, these models are still reportedly 14-inch and 16-inch models. However, word on the street is the Pro models will be thinner, along with boasting an OLED display.

This lines up with Apple's cadence of product releases, but two identifiers, known as J700 and J804, aren't known. We'll have to wait and see what these turn out to be (as mentioned, the cheap MacBook with an iPhone's A18 Pro chip is likely).

In the meantime, here's a list of the 15 Macs potentially coming down the line.

J714c — 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max

J714s — 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro

J716c — 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max

J716s — 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro

J873s — Mac mini with M5 Pro

J833ct — iMac with M5

J813 — 13-inch MacBook Air with M5

J815 — 15-inch MacBook Air with M5

K114c — 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Max

K114s — 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Pro

K116c — 16-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Max

K116s — 16-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Pro

J775c — Mac Studio

J775d — Max Studio

J704 — Mac Pro

J804 — Mac Pro or low-end MacBook Pro

J700 — MacBook with A18 Pro

Of course, as Apple has yet to officially announce its future Mac lineup, we'll have to wait and see if these are the products we can expect over the next couple of years. Either way, it's a good sign of what's to come.

One thing we do know — with macOS 26 Tahoe here, keep in mind that Apple will be ending support for Intel-based Macs in 2026.