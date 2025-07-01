Best early Prime Day laptop deals: 13 epic discounts on MacBooks, Windows PCs and more
Get saving on these major laptop deals for Prime Day
Prime Day isn't technically here yet, but Amazon is already offering plenty of price cuts on many of the best laptops you can grab today. And yes, that includes Windows laptops, MacBooks and Chromebooks.
So far, I've seen the recent (and excellent) MacBook Air M4 drop by $150 at Amazon, along with the Microsoft Surface Laptop with Snapdragon X Plus get a $180 discount. There's even a Lenovo IdeaPas 3i Chromebook for just $183 right now.
We're sure to see even steeper discounts on a range of the best laptops closer to the big sales event, but there's still many early Prime Day laptops deals I've spotted that you'll want to keep on your radar right now.
Now, go get some savings!
Quick Links
- shop all early Prime Day laptop deals at Amazon from $189
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $289 now $183
- Asus Vivobook 14: was $749 now $649
- HP Omnibook 5: was $799 now $678
- Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $999 now $819
- MacBook Air 13 (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849
- Acer Swift 14 AI: was $1,099 now $1,048
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (RTX 4070): was $1,749 now $1,449
Windows laptop deals
Now $100 off, the Asus Vivobook 14makes for a fantastic personal laptop, especially at this price. It's Snapdragon X processor ensures, well, snappy performance and long battery life, and its 16GB of RAM and 512GB is enough everyday tasks. Throw in its 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also makes for decent binge-watching.
Get onboard with AI for less thanks to this HP Omnibook 5 deal, which brings the perks of Copilot+ with it. It sports a 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, along with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Not bad for a laptop that can more than handle it's share of multitasking.
This 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop packs a Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which is ideal for school, work and everything in between. Along with its drastic performance boost and longer battery life thanks to the chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all to power its Copilot+ features. The $180 discount makes it all the sweeter.
Wait, over $2,000 off this business-focused Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2? Now that's a crazy offer, but Lenovo is known to exaggerate these price cuts, so take this with a pinch of salt. Either way, it's still a low price for this laptop, and we noted in out Lenovo ThinkPad E16 hands-on that it has a lot of strengths. Expect an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB for storage and a sizeable 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) display.
If you're after swift performance in a sleek, lightweight laptop boasting a gorgeous display, then it's hard to go wrong here. Our Acer Swift 14 AI review says it all, with its 14.5 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus processor, 17-hour battery life, 16GB of DDR5X RAM and 1TB for storage. Not a big discount, but one still worth checking out.
Macbook deals
It's hard to beat a MacBook Air, and even harder when the latest M4 model is now down to its lowest price. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we noted that its performance gains are well worth the upgrade, and we're big fans of its sharper camera and lower starting price. And it packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life at over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.
Gaming laptop deals
Despite its more budget appeal, I was impressed by what the Acer Nitro V 15 could manage when I tested it out, especially for entry-level gaming. This model comes with an RTX 4060 and an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and it's sure to handle many of those essential PC games. Oh, and its 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display is great for those competitive FPS titles.
This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.
As another gaming laptop that can pump out wicked gaming performance in a sleek design, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is now $300 off. You can expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All PC games will look buttery smooth on its 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
Chromebook deals
This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 8GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.
Looking for a cheap 2-in-1 for daily browsing and some much-needed binge-watching? Then the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is your top choice, and it's now down to under $300! It comes with an 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. Don't expect it to power through work or games, but do expect great value!
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.