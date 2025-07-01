Recommended reading

Best early Prime Day laptop deals: 13 epic discounts on MacBooks, Windows PCs and more

Deals
By published

Get saving on these major laptop deals for Prime Day

Hand holding Acer Swift 14 AI against sky with Tom&#039;s Guide Prime Day badge
(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

Prime Day isn't technically here yet, but Amazon is already offering plenty of price cuts on many of the best laptops you can grab today. And yes, that includes Windows laptops, MacBooks and Chromebooks.

So far, I've seen the recent (and excellent) MacBook Air M4 drop by $150 at Amazon, along with the Microsoft Surface Laptop with Snapdragon X Plus get a $180 discount. There's even a Lenovo IdeaPas 3i Chromebook for just $183 right now.

We're sure to see even steeper discounts on a range of the best laptops closer to the big sales event, but there's still many early Prime Day laptops deals I've spotted that you'll want to keep on your radar right now.

Now, go get some savings!

Quick Links

Windows laptop deals

Asus Vivobook 14
Asus Vivobook 14: was $749 now $649 at Amazon

Now $100 off, the Asus Vivobook 14makes for a fantastic personal laptop, especially at this price. It's Snapdragon X processor ensures, well, snappy performance and long battery life, and its 16GB of RAM and 512GB is enough everyday tasks. Throw in its 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also makes for decent binge-watching.

View Deal
HP Omnibook 5
HP Omnibook 5: was $799 now $678 at Amazon

Get onboard with AI for less thanks to this HP Omnibook 5 deal, which brings the perks of Copilot+ with it. It sports a 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, along with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Not bad for a laptop that can more than handle it's share of multitasking.

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024)
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024): was $999 now $819 at Amazon

This 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop packs a Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which is ideal for school, work and everything in between. Along with its drastic performance boost and longer battery life thanks to the chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all to power its Copilot+ features. The $180 discount makes it all the sweeter.

View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $2,999 now $899 at Amazon

Wait, over $2,000 off this business-focused Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2? Now that's a crazy offer, but Lenovo is known to exaggerate these price cuts, so take this with a pinch of salt. Either way, it's still a low price for this laptop, and we noted in out Lenovo ThinkPad E16 hands-on that it has a lot of strengths. Expect an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB for storage and a sizeable 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) display.

View Deal
Acer Swift 14 AI (Snapdragon X Plus)
Acer Swift 14 AI (Snapdragon X Plus): was $1,099 now $1,048 at Amazon

If you're after swift performance in a sleek, lightweight laptop boasting a gorgeous display, then it's hard to go wrong here. Our Acer Swift 14 AI review says it all, with its 14.5 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus processor, 17-hour battery life, 16GB of DDR5X RAM and 1TB for storage. Not a big discount, but one still worth checking out.

View Deal

Macbook deals

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB)
Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon

It's hard to beat a MacBook Air, and even harder when the latest M4 model is now down to its lowest price. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we noted that its performance gains are well worth the upgrade, and we're big fans of its sharper camera and lower starting price. And it packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro (M4/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,429 at Amazon

If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life at over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon

Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.

View Deal

Gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro V 15 (RTX 4060)
Acer Nitro V 15 (RTX 4060): was $1,149 now $1,030 at Amazon

Despite its more budget appeal, I was impressed by what the Acer Nitro V 15 could manage when I tested it out, especially for entry-level gaming. This model comes with an RTX 4060 and an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and it's sure to handle many of those essential PC games. Oh, and its 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display is great for those competitive FPS titles.

View Deal
MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070)
MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,289 at Amazon

This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.

View Deal
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: was $1,749 now $1,449 at Amazon

As another gaming laptop that can pump out wicked gaming performance in a sleek design, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is now $300 off. You can expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All PC games will look buttery smooth on its 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

View Deal

Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $289 now $183 at Amazon

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 8GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.

View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: was $316 now $295 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap 2-in-1 for daily browsing and some much-needed binge-watching? Then the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is your top choice, and it's now down to under $300! It comes with an 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. Don't expect it to power through work or games, but do expect great value!

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 127 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(256GB Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(15-inch 1TB)
2
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View Deal
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
3
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(512GB OLED)
4
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
6
ASUS 2024 MUX ROG Zephyrus...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(16GB RAM SSD)
8
Apple MacBook Air (2025) 15...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,199
View Deal
Dell XPS 13 Plus
(13.4-inch)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
10
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Show more
See more Computing Deals
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.