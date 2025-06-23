Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition image leaks and it could arrive this week — here's what we know

A leaked image may have given us our first look at a new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition VR headset, and it's reportedly set to arrive as soon as this week.

According to gaming news outlet Game Sandwich, Meta is set to shadow drop a Quest 3S Xbox Edition this week (expected to be Tuesday, June 24), with the headset coming in green and black, along with Xbox design accents. However, an image of its box has leaked, giving us a closer look at what it may look like.

As posted by a now-deleted X thread from VR developer RJ White, the leaked photo was reposted by user @bmfshow on X, showing an all-black Meta Quest 3S with a green outline on its face plate. What's more, it appears to come with an Xbox controller.

Meta previously announced its partnership with Microsoft to bring a limited edition Quest VR headset (via UploadVR), and it appears it's fulfilling that promise in the form of an Xbox-inspired Meta Quest 3S. Games are expected to be available through Game Pass via Xbox Cloud Gaming, so expect titles such as Doom: The Dark Ages and Clair Obscure: Expedition 33.

There's no word on a Quest 3 version, so this may be exclusive to the more affordable 3S headset.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: What we know

(Image credit: Meta)

As noted in the report, the limited edition Quest 3S is expected to be a bumped-up version of the base model, coming with 128GB memory, an Elite Strap, Xbox wireless gamepad and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It will reportedly be priced at $399, which is $100 more than the 128GB Quest 3S. However, with the extra add-ons like the Elite Strap and controller, the limited edition bundle still offers more value than buying all these separately.

If all accurate, this appears to be a further push from Microsoft's "This is an Xbox" campaign, and further expands Meta's partnership with the tech giant as it was announced last year, with the full Windows 11 experience arriving on the Quest 3 and 3S.

A few years back, Xbox cloud gaming came to Meta Quest headsets, so the feature is already available for VR users who already have a Quest headset. However, this limited edition Xbox model looks to hammer in that the app is available.

We may not have to wait long until we see a Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition land on shelves, but it looks to be more of an Xbox-driven reskin of the Meta Quest 3S more than anything else. This isn't too unlike the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally, which focuses on Microsoft's new Xbox user interface coming to gaming handhelds.

With the rumored Meta Quest 4 reportedly delayed until 2027, it looks like the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition will tide us over instead. But there are more VR headsets to look forward to, and potentially soon, including the Valve Deckard and the Asus ROG VR gaming headset.