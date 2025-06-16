This handy 128GB USB-C flash drive makes my job a breeze — and it's just $17 right now

I've been writing about PCs for decades, and I've found one of the most useful gadgets to have around is a simple USB drive with both USB-A and USB-C jacks so you can easily move files around between devices.

They're cheap too, and right now is a great time to buy my favorite because it's on sale for a sweet discount. The SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go is $17 at Amazon for a limited time, which is over 20% off the usual $21.49 asking price.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/USB-C drive: was $21.49 now $16.99 at Amazon This little SanDisk drive holds up to 128GB of your files in a lightweight plastic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand. The drive has a rotating plastic cover that shields either the USB-A or USB-C end from the world while freeing the other up to plug into your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet, allowing you to easily move up to 128GB of files between devices.

It's not just for PCs, either. A USB stick that can plug into both USB-A and USB-C makes it easy to move files from your PCs to your smartphone, tablet or any device with one of these ports.

That's why I own a few of these handy little gadgets, and I use them all the time in my work here at Tom's Guide to move files and Windows 11 installations between laptops. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive is on our list of the best USB drives for a reason: it delivers far more value than its ~$22 price would suggest.

As you may have noticed if you've bought a new laptop in the past decade, the tech industry is slowly shifting from USB-A to USB-C.

Most smartphones and tablets now have USB-C jacks, and it's becoming more and more common to see notebooks with no USB-A ports. Some of the best laptops on the market now ship with only USB-C ports, which can make it awfully frustrating if you're trying to move files from an older PC with only USB-A ports to a new laptop with only USB-C ports.

So if you're in the market for a new USB drive or are tired of dealing with the headache of moving files back and forth between devices with mismatched ports, I suggest you snag this 128GB drive at a discounted price while you can!