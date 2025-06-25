This single VR upgrade makes the Meta Quest 3 better — and it's at its lowest price in early Prime Day deal

We're already seeing some of the best early Prime Day deals in the lead-up to the big event, and thankfully, that also includes my favorite VR accessory that gives my Meta Quest 3 a massive upgrade in comfort and battery life.

Anyone who owns a Quest 3 or Quest 3S will know the pain of being thrown out of their VR session when the headset's short, 2-hour battery life goes kaput. And the included headstrap isn't exactly comfortable for those longer gametimes. An upgrade is essential, and Kiwi Design has just the head strap on sale.

The Kiwi Design H4 Boost Halo Battery Head Strap is down to its lowest price yet on Amazon, taking it down from $99 on the company's site to $67. For those looking to extend their VR gaming sessions to up to 5 hours in superior comfort on their Quest 3, Quest 3S and even the upcoming Quest 3S Xbox Edition, this is the VR accessory for you.

Kiwi Design H4 Boost Battery Strap: was $99 now $67 at Amazon The Kiwi Design H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap is the VR essential the Quest 3 and Quest 3S deserve, and I now can't imagine playing without it. With its silicone pads offering improved, secure comfort and its 5,300 mAh capacity offering nearly 3 hours of additional battery life, it's an easy upgrade to get. Now that it's $30 off compared to its original price, this is a valuable VR accessory to give your headset a much-needed boost.

I've spent a lot of time using the Kiwi Design H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap, and it made me realize that Meta's VR headsets require some add-ons to make the most of them. With this head strap, I now use my Quest 3 far more than I usually would have, and that's because it solves two major problems: battery life and comfort during longer sessions.

There are many brilliant VR games and apps to use on the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S, whether it be pummeling thugs in Batman: Arkham Shadow or learning how to draw in Pencil, and using this battery head strap meant I could do it all for longer. Not only that, but its silicone face pads feel incredibly comfortable for those longer sessions.

With the Quest 3S Xbox Edition coming, offering plenty of Xbox Game Pass games to play with its included subscription (and Xbox controller), this head strap will deliver plenty more gameplay potential — all without needing a wired connection to keep it charged.

With the head strap, you're getting nearly 3 hours of battery life added to the Quest headsets. That allowed me to delve further into some of the best Quest 3 games (especially Asgard's Wrath 2, which can take well over 60 hours), as getting up to 5 hours doesn't disrupt a VR session — unlike the usual 2 hours.

It also offers DualFast Power Charging, which simultaneously charges the H4 Boost and the Quest 3. With a 45W charger, both devices get 22.5W each, and I found that it takes just over two hours to fully charge them. So, double the battery life in the same time it takes to charge the Quest 3 / 3S on its own.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

That alone makes me want to pick up my Quest 3 far more often, but its adjustability and added comfort also make wearing the headset far more snug. No more irritations on your face from the strap that comes in the box, or having a looser fit for those frantic VR games that require a lot of movement.

All that without being tethered to a cable? It's a valuable VR upgrade to have, and now that it's down to $67, the Kiwi Design H4 Boost Battery Strap is a worthwhile investment for any VR user.

That's only one of the many early Prime Day deals you can grab right now, so get shopping for plenty more limited-time deals!