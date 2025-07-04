Best early Prime Day gaming PC deals — 7 deals I'd shop now
These are the best gaming PC deals I've seen so far
It's summertime here on the upper half of this beautiful blue ball we live on, and that means we're already seeing Amazon's Prime Day deals going live on all sorts of computing hardware.
I know because I write about desktops for a living, so I've been keeping an eye on the prices of some of the best gaming PCs on the market as online retailers start dropping them to compete with Amazon.
In my experience Amazon itself rarely has the best gaming PC deals during a big sale, and you typically want to shop directly with vendors or via a trusted PC marketplace like Newegg.
One of the best deals I've seen so far, for example, is this Skytech Rampage (RTX 5070 Ti) for $2,199 at Newegg, which is $900 off the usual price.
I think the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti in that rig hits a nice sweet spot in terms of price for performance, but if you want something less expensive you can get an HP Omen 35L (RTX 5080) for $1,529 at HP, which is a tidy $470 discount that you can apply however you customize the PC.
I've also spotted some much more affordable gaming PC deals, including this Skytech Archangel (RTX 5060) for $999 at Newegg, and I've highlighted the crème de la crème in the quick links below!
Best Prime Day gaming PC deals — Quick links
- shop all gaming PC deals from $699 @ Amazon
- Skytech Archangel (RTX 5060): was $1,299 now $999 @ Newegg
- HP Omen 35L (RTX 5060 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,529 @ HP
- iBuyPower Y40 Pro (Radeon RX 7800 XT): was $2,199 now $1,799 @ Newegg
- Alienware Aurora R16 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,899 @ Dell
- Skytech Rampage (RTX 5070 Ti): was $3,099 now $2,199 @ Newegg
Best Prime Day gaming PC deals
Right now you can save a tidy sum on this entry-level gaming PC from Skytech packing a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It's far from the most powerful gaming PC on this list, but it's definitely one of the cheapest—especially with this sizable discount.
This is a great discount on this mid-range iBuyPower gaming rig packing an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a roomy 2TB of SSD storage to store all your games. Plus, for a limited time you can get a copy of Monster Hunter Wilds included for free.
If you want a gaming PC that looks like a sneaker, now's a great time to save some money on a new Cooler Master Sneaker X rig packing an Intel Core i7 13700K CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It's a one-of-a-kind gaming PC, but don't expect amazing performance from the outdated components—you're paying a premium for the goofy sneaker case.
The HP Omen 35L is a great mid-range gaming PC, and right now HP is running a solid discount that knocks over $400 off a new Omen. The model I've linked here is solid for casual gamers thanks to its Core Ultra 5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but you can customize it to your precise needs.
This Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC delivers great performance in a quiet, sleek design thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD. This is a great price for this RTX 5070 Ti rig!
This is a sizable discount on a Skytech Rampage gaming PC packing a speedy liquid-cooled Intel Core i7 14700F CPU, a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
It's still pricey, but Alienware is offering a tidy sale on the Area 51, aka one of the best gaming PCs around. You can read why we love this PC's sleek design and quiet performance in our Alienware Area-51 review. This model sports an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and GeForce RTX 5070 GPU.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.