Best early Prime Day gaming PC deals — 7 deals I'd shop now

It's summertime here on the upper half of this beautiful blue ball we live on, and that means we're already seeing Amazon's Prime Day deals going live on all sorts of computing hardware.

I know because I write about desktops for a living, so I've been keeping an eye on the prices of some of the best gaming PCs on the market as online retailers start dropping them to compete with Amazon.

In my experience Amazon itself rarely has the best gaming PC deals during a big sale, and you typically want to shop directly with vendors or via a trusted PC marketplace like Newegg.

One of the best deals I've seen so far, for example, is this Skytech Rampage (RTX 5070 Ti) for $2,199 at Newegg, which is $900 off the usual price.

I think the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti in that rig hits a nice sweet spot in terms of price for performance, but if you want something less expensive you can get an HP Omen 35L (RTX 5080) for $1,529 at HP, which is a tidy $470 discount that you can apply however you customize the PC.

I've also spotted some much more affordable gaming PC deals, including this Skytech Archangel (RTX 5060) for $999 at Newegg, and I've highlighted the crème de la crème in the quick links below!

Best Prime Day gaming PC deals

Skytech Archangel (RTX 5060): was $1,299 now $999 at Newegg Right now you can save a tidy sum on this entry-level gaming PC from Skytech packing a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It's far from the most powerful gaming PC on this list, but it's definitely one of the cheapest—especially with this sizable discount.

iBuyPower Y40 Pro (Radeon RX 7800 XT): was $2,199 now $1,799 at Newegg This is a great discount on this mid-range iBuyPower gaming rig packing an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a roomy 2TB of SSD storage to store all your games. Plus, for a limited time you can get a copy of Monster Hunter Wilds included for free.

Cooler Master Sneaker X (RTX 4060 Ti): was $1,483 now $1,312 at Amazon If you want a gaming PC that looks like a sneaker, now's a great time to save some money on a new Cooler Master Sneaker X rig packing an Intel Core i7 13700K CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It's a one-of-a-kind gaming PC, but don't expect amazing performance from the outdated components—you're paying a premium for the goofy sneaker case.

HP Omen 35L (RTX 5060 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,529 at HP US The HP Omen 35L is a great mid-range gaming PC, and right now HP is running a solid discount that knocks over $400 off a new Omen. The model I've linked here is solid for casual gamers thanks to its Core Ultra 5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but you can customize it to your precise needs.

Alienware Aurora R16 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,899 at Dell This Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC delivers great performance in a quiet, sleek design thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD. This is a great price for this RTX 5070 Ti rig!