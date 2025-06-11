Logitech takes aim at the iPad’s Magic Keyboard with its new Flip Folio case

Logitech has announced a brand new case/keyboard combo for the iPad Pro and iPad Air that could make you think twice about picking up that Magic Keyboard accessory.

The Logitech Flip Folio is the brand’s newest creation and comes in four different colors with compatibility for Apple’s 11- and 13-inch tablets.

The real draw of the Flip Folio is the full-size Bluetooth keyboard that attaches magnetically to the back of the case when you’re not using it. The keyboard has a compact design, but still offers full-size keys and is geared specifically for the iPad, with iPad OS function keys along the top.

It's like being able to stick a version of Logitech's Keys-to-Go 2 keyboard onto your iPad with you wherever you roam.

Although it’s not backlit, the keyboard boasts a two-year battery life and can pair with multiple devices, letting you switch quickly between your iPad and up to two other devices (like your phone — whether Android or iOS), via the three colored keys at the top. The Flip Folio case itself also has a small little lip at the crease of the fold, so when the cover is tucked backwards, you can position your iPad in portrait mode and still have space on the lip to rest your phone next to it.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The case is made from a minimum of 37% certified post-consumer recycled plastic while Logitech says the aluminium in the design is produced using “low-carbon processes”.

“We’ve designed Flip Folio to make the iPad experience both fun and functional, helping you stay focused on what matters,” said Joseph Mingori, GM of mobile and audio solutions at Logitech.

“Flip Folio enhances everyday experiences — from binge watching to checking your social media or emails — by delivering portability and connectivity.”

Price, colors and availability

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Flip Folio is compatible with the 11-inch M4 and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro as well as the 11-inch M2 and M3 and 13-inch M2, M3 and 5th Gen iPad Air. Not all colors are available immediately and some are only in select regions.

The Graphite is the only shade available globally and launches today, while the “Pale Grey” and “Lilac” options are coming in September in selected regions.

Two more colors, "Black" and "Sand", are exclusive to North America. The former is launching in June with the latter also arriving in September.

The Flip Folio is priced at $179.99/£179.99 for the 13-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models and $159.99/£159.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models.