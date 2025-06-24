iCloud down — live updates on outage affecting Photos, Mail and more
Apple services are having problems
All kinds of Apple services are suffering from an outage at the moment. With many users flocking to Down Detector to report issues with iCloud, it appears that something is preventing them from accessing their favorite cloud services.
A quick glance at the Apple Status page reveals a mix of products currently down, including iCloud Web Apps, iWork for iCloud, Photos, and more.
Apple iCloud outage - Live updates
iCloud.com not working
We tried iCloud.com and found that it wasn't working at all, backing up the status on Apple's own website.
Interestingly, some other iCloud services appear to be working fine, so it seems that the issue is fairly isolated.
Apple Status site
Apple's status site is showing a couple services with outages and even more with issues. It's unclear if the services listed as having issues are fully down or just loading slowly, though we can confirm that we're unable to load iCloud Web apps, which is listed as having an outage.
Down Detector reports rolling in
Down Detector isn't the be all for outages, but it's a good place to start. In the case of this Apple outage, we're seeing reports in the 900 range, which isn't crazy high, but it's enough to indicate that something is off.