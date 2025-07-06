This LG UltraGear 240Hz gaming monitor deal is at the top of my Prime Day list — grab $200 off now
Prime Day comes early for gamers
Leave it to Prime Day to deliver some epic savings on gaming monitors, even before the big sales event kicks off! I've found an LG UltraGear display that I'd grab thanks to its stellar discount.
The LG UltraGear 27GR83Q-B just dropped by 40% at Amazon, taking a massive $200 off the top. Now for just $299, you can get a 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display with a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. And, with its Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support, you can expect tear-free gameplay.
This one's also a good shout for PS5 and Xbox gamers, seeing as it comes with an HDMI 2.1 output. It's an Amazon Prime membership exclusive, so if you're one of them, definitely put this LG UltraGear on your radar.
We're big fans of LG's UltraGear gaming monitors, and this 27-inch display looks to impress with the specs it boasts and its $200 discount! Expect a QHD (2560x1440) IPS panel with a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate, offering stunning, smooth picture quality to all the games and shows you throw at it. It also comes with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort, making it a great pick for console owners, too.
We've tested a bunch of LG UltraGear gaming monitors and have been impressed with every single one. That includes this LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B, which is similar to the model that's now seen a steep discount for Prime Day.
In fact, you can find a couple of LG's gamer-ready displays rank as the best gaming monitors out there. You can expect the UltraGear 27GR83Q-B to offer that same stunning picture quality and elegant design as its siblings, making it a top pick not just for gaming, but also for productivity work and streaming shows.
What makes this monitor stand out is its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, meaning fast-paced multiplayer games like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, Fortnite and, my personal favorite, The Finals will shine. Plus, its QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution will offer supreme details in AAA PC titles.
This LG UltraGear also offers Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support, so games will run ultra-smooth without any lag or tearing. Along with my PC gaming, this would make for a wicked PS5 monitor for my desk.
Seeing as Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs in gaming PCs and laptops can boost frame rates beyond 200 FPS thanks to DLSS 4, this monitor will be able to handle it all.
At just $299, this LG UltraGear is a steal right now, so jump on it before the big rush from Amazon's big sales event. Otherwise, you can check out all the other best Prime Day monitor deals that will give your wallet a break.
