Best early Prime Day tablet deals: 11 huge iPad and Android sales I've seen so far

There's no better time to grab a tablet right now. Why? Not only are they powerful, portable slates that make for capable productivity powerhouses, visually stunning binge-watching or simple scrolling, but they're also at big discounts for Prime Day!

For some of my favorite deals right now, you can get $100 off the iPad mini 7, the latest M3 iPad Air is down by nearly $80 (via the on-page digital coupon) and even the massive Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra is over $200 off — all at Amazon. Considering many of these rank as the best tablets on the market right now, these slates are stellar steals.

Whether it's Apple's slate of iPads you had in mind or a powerful Android tablet, Prime Day will have the deal for you. With big price cuts already going on, beat the rush and jump on these tablet deals.

Best Prime Day iPad deals

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which doubles the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple 13" iPad Air (M3): was $799 now $711 at Amazon This larger-size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package. Note: Don't forget to click the digital on-page coupon to get this price.

Best Prime Day Android tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $69 at Amazon This is the sweet spot of Amazon Fire tablets, giving you a 10.1-inch screen driven by an octa-core CPU with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It does come with lock-screen ads, but you can pay a small fee to remove them if you don't like them. In my experience, though, these ads are hardly a bother.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $139 at Amazon The Fire Max 11 is the best Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and right now it's just shy of being $100 off. It sports a bright 11-inch 2K screen, a 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. In our Fire Max 11 review, I called it Amazon's best Fire tablet yet, and now's a great time to get one at a good discount.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $362 now $211 at Amazon Alright, more of an e-reader, but still a fantastic tablet-like device for those who love a good book. The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll save 42%.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now $979 at Amazon This massive slate is one of the best tablets you can get if you're a fan of large screens, and it won't disappoint now that's under $1,000. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a beefy Android tablet that sports a ginormous 14.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display. With 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ under the hood, it's a capable machine, and it offers the largest screen you can get on a premium tablet.

Shop more early Prime Day sales