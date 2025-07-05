Best early Prime Day tablet deals: 11 huge iPad and Android sales I've seen so far
Great savings on the best slates on the market
There's no better time to grab a tablet right now. Why? Not only are they powerful, portable slates that make for capable productivity powerhouses, visually stunning binge-watching or simple scrolling, but they're also at big discounts for Prime Day!
For some of my favorite deals right now, you can get $100 off the iPad mini 7, the latest M3 iPad Air is down by nearly $80 (via the on-page digital coupon) and even the massive Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra is over $200 off — all at Amazon. Considering many of these rank as the best tablets on the market right now, these slates are stellar steals.
Whether it's Apple's slate of iPads you had in mind or a powerful Android tablet, Prime Day will have the deal for you. With big price cuts already going on, beat the rush and jump on these tablet deals.
Quick Links
- shop all early Prime Day deals at Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $69
- Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $139
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Bundle: was $362 now $211
- iPad 11" (A16): was $349 now $299
- iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was $499 now $449
- iPad Air 11" (M3): was $599 now $521
- iPad Air 13" (M3): was $799 now $711
- iPad Pro 11" (M4): was $999 now $899
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now $979
- iPad Pro 13" (M4): was $1,299 now $1,099
Best Prime Day iPad deals
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which doubles the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2025 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package. Note: Don't forget to click the digital on-page coupon to get this price.
This larger-size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package. Note: Don't forget to click the digital on-page coupon to get this price.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review, we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and a 12MP camera.
Best Prime Day Android tablet deals
This is the sweet spot of Amazon Fire tablets, giving you a 10.1-inch screen driven by an octa-core CPU with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It does come with lock-screen ads, but you can pay a small fee to remove them if you don't like them. In my experience, though, these ads are hardly a bother.
The Fire Max 11 is the best Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and right now it's just shy of being $100 off. It sports a bright 11-inch 2K screen, a 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. In our Fire Max 11 review, I called it Amazon's best Fire tablet yet, and now's a great time to get one at a good discount.
Alright, more of an e-reader, but still a fantastic tablet-like device for those who love a good book. The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll save 42%.
It's only recently released, but the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is already $50 off! Not a bad price for a mid-range tablet that comes with an S Pen stylus, a splendid (and larger) 13.1-inch LCD panel and 15-hour battery life. This is great value for money!
This massive slate is one of the best tablets you can get if you're a fan of large screens, and it won't disappoint now that's under $1,000. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a beefy Android tablet that sports a ginormous 14.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display. With 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ under the hood, it's a capable machine, and it offers the largest screen you can get on a premium tablet.
Shop more early Prime Day sales
- shop early Prime Day deals at Amazon
- YETI sale: up to 25% off
- Prime for Young Adults: 50% off
- Amazon Haul: Adidas, Columbia, from $5
- Lego: deals from $8
- Carhartt sale: deals from $9
- Amazon devices: from $14
- Switch 2: games/accessories from $14
- Outdoor String Lights: just $21
- Samsonite: travel essentials from $31
- Ninja appliances: deals from $44
- TV sale: from $69
- Garmin: from $149
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.