Best Prime Day MacBook deals: 7 massive savings on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops
Save big on MacBooks this Prime Day!
Prime Day is just around the corner, but Apple has jumped the gun with some huge MacBook deals — giving us up to $350 off every single Air and Pro model!
Particular standouts for me has to be grabbing $150 off the M4 MacBook Air (arguably one of the best laptops anyone can buy right now), and a whopping $170 off the M4 MacBook Pro.
But for those who need the additional horsepower for professional workloads, you'll find equally big savings on the M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pros, too! But enough blathering, let's get into them.
Quick Links
- shop all early Prime Day MacBook deals at Amazon from $849
- MacBook Air 13 (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849
- MacBook Air 15 (M4/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049
- MacBook Pro 14 (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,429
- MacBook Pro 14 (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799
- MacBook Pro 14 (M4 Max/1TB): was $3,199 now $2,874
- MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,249
- MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Max/1TB): was $3,499 now $3,149
Macbook deals
The latest 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's greatest offering yet, and it's not only because of its speedy performance thanks to the M4 chip or its upgraded 12MP webcam. It's $100 less than its predecessor, and with that extra $100 off, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market at an epic price. Expect 16GB of unified memory and a 256 SSD in the model, but for more speed and storage, you can get the same discount.
MacBook Air M4 (16GB/512GB): was $1,199 now $1,049
MacBook Air M4 (24GB/512GB): was $1,399 now $1,249
One of the best laptops with an even bigger screen? You got it. The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air boasts a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, and that's more screen real estate for work, watching shows and even some gaming. Better yet, its more powerful configurations are also discounted, and even $163 off for top-tier performance.
MacBook Air M4 (16GB/512GB): was $1,399 now $1,249
MacBook Air M4 (24GB/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,436
If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life of over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.
Need top-flight performance? That's where the M4 Max comes in — perfect for professional workloads like high-fidelity animation and 3D rendering with its 32-core GPU, professional studio recording with the 14-core CPU, and on-device AI with its enhanced Neural Engine.
That extra screen real estate really comes in handy for complex 4K video edit timelines in Final Cut Pro and really zooming in on those details in RAW photo edits. Pair that with M4 Pro power and a $250 saving, and you're onto a winner with a far longer battery life, too!
It'll cost you a small fortune, but this is the ultimate MacBook Pro you can buy right now. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M4 Max CPU, 36GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.
