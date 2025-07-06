Best Prime Day MacBook deals: 7 massive savings on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops

Prime Day is just around the corner, but Apple has jumped the gun with some huge MacBook deals — giving us up to $350 off every single Air and Pro model!

Particular standouts for me has to be grabbing $150 off the M4 MacBook Air (arguably one of the best laptops anyone can buy right now), and a whopping $170 off the M4 MacBook Pro.

But for those who need the additional horsepower for professional workloads, you'll find equally big savings on the M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pros, too! But enough blathering, let's get into them.

Macbook deals

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,429 at Amazon If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life of over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.