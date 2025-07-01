Best early Prime Day iPad deals: 9 huge savings across iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad accessories and more

Deals
By published

Grab these huge iPad deals for Prime Day

prime day ipad deals
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off next week. Clearly, Apple didn’t get the memo, because there are so many huge iPad deals running right now.

So far, these include savings of up to $200 off the entire iPad lineup — including $100 off the iPad mini and $200 off the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, alongside savings on essential accessories like a 23% discount on Apple Pencil Pro.

And even better? We’re anticipating even more savings coming down the line as we close in on Prime Day. But for now, here are the Prime Day-worthy deals coming in the days ahead of the main event.

Quick Links

iPad deals

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon

The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which doubles the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

View Deal
Apple iPad mini 7
Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

View Deal
Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $549 at Amazon

The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2025 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

View Deal
Apple 13" iPad Air (M3)
Apple 13" iPad Air (M3): was $799 now $729 at Amazon

This larger-size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

View Deal
Apple 11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB)
Apple 11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $899 at Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review, we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.

View Deal
Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB)
Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and a 12MP camera.

View Deal

iPad accessory deals

Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The Apple Pencil Pro is Apple's newest iPad stylus. Its gestures and haptics allow you to seamlessly create without missing a beat. It features pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and low latency. It attaches to your iPad magnetically for wireless pairing and charging. It's compatible with the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), iPad Air 11-inch (M2), and iPad mini (A17 Pro).

View Deal
GreenLaw iPad Keyboard Case
GreenLaw iPad Keyboard Case: was $89 now $67 at Amazon

With a premium build, sturdy bluetooth case and magnetic back for a magic-style connection, this is an impressive low-cost keyboard case for getting stuff done on your 10th or 11th Gen iPad.

View Deal
Runelk iPad Magnetic Keyboard Case for 11-inch iPad Air and iPad pro
Runelk iPad Magnetic Keyboard Case for 11-inch iPad Air and iPad pro: was $99 now $89 at Amazon

Turn your iPad Pro or iPad Air into the ultimate work machine with this magnetic keyboard case. It sports a full-size backlit keyboard with tactile keys, a 10-key function row, and a built-in trackpad with Multi-Touch gesture support.

View Deal
See more Computing Deals
TOPICS
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.