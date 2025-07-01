Best early Prime Day iPad deals: 9 huge savings across iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad accessories and more

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off next week. Clearly, Apple didn’t get the memo, because there are so many huge iPad deals running right now.

So far, these include savings of up to $200 off the entire iPad lineup — including $100 off the iPad mini and $200 off the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, alongside savings on essential accessories like a 23% discount on Apple Pencil Pro.

And even better? We’re anticipating even more savings coming down the line as we close in on Prime Day. But for now, here are the Prime Day-worthy deals coming in the days ahead of the main event.

iPad deals

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which doubles the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple 13" iPad Air (M3): was $799 now $729 at Amazon This larger-size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

iPad accessory deals

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Apple Pencil Pro is Apple's newest iPad stylus. Its gestures and haptics allow you to seamlessly create without missing a beat. It features pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and low latency. It attaches to your iPad magnetically for wireless pairing and charging. It's compatible with the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), iPad Air 11-inch (M2), and iPad mini (A17 Pro).