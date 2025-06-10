iPadOS 26 is here — how to download the developer beta now

iPadOS 26 is slated to arrive this fall, and once it's here, it promises to bring a slew of updates for the best iPads capable of running the new software.

You’ll see the difference right from the jump, as iPadOS 26 will utilize the same Liquid Glass design language coming to all of Apple’s software platforms. A new windowing system designed for iPads allows you to move and resize apps to your liking. Those apps should be more useful since they will communicate better with one another thanks to Apple Intelligence.

While we'll have to wait until the fall for the full release, you can get started with iPadOS 26 right now by downloading the developer beta, which Apple released at WWDC 2025 yesterday (June 9). However, keep in mind that the developer beta might contain bugs that could negatively affect your iPad, so proceed with caution.

If you don’t want to put your iPad at risk but still want to check out iPadOS 26, you can wait for the (safer) public beta that should arrive in July. But if you're still feeling up to it, here’s how to download the iPadOS 26 developer beta.

iPadOS 26: Compatible devices

Before moving forward, you need to know if iPadOS 26 is compatible with your iPad. Here's a list of all compatible iPads.

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M2 and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Of the tablets capable of running the current iPadOS 18, only the 7th generation iPad has lost support with this update.

How to download the iPadOS 26 developer beta

Before you install the beta, make sure to back up your iPad, just in case anything goes wrong and you need to return to iPadOS 18.

1. Sign into Apple's developer site (Image: © Apple) First, head to beta.apple.com and sign up for the beta software program.

2. Check for software updates (Image: © Apple) Launch the Settings app and tap General, followed by Software Update.

3. Select the iPadOS 26 developer beta (Image: © Apple) If you have the latest version of iPadOS, the iPadOS 26 developer beta may already be waiting for you. If not, tap Beta Updates and select the iPadOS 26 Developer Beta from the list.

4. Download the beta (Image: © Apple) Select either Update Now, which will start the beta downloading right away, or Update Tonight, which will delay the beta until later. You'll be prompted to enter your passcode, and if you've selected Update Now, the download will commence. Downloading betas can take a while, so make sure your iPad has enough power or is attached to a charger when you're downloading the iPadOS 26 beta.

5. Install the beta (Image: © Apple) Once you've downloaded the beta, you'll be prompted to either install it now or wait until later. When installation is done, your iPad will restart. After you enter your passcode, iPadOS 26 will be installed and ready to test. The download could take a while.

And that's how you download the iPadOS 26 developer beta! Again, if you're worried that this developer beta could introduce bugs or other performance issues, you can wait for the public beta to arrive in July.