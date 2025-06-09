iPadOS 26 — all the new features for your iPad

iPadOS 26 is going to be a big deal. Announced during Apple's annual WWDC event, the operating system for the best iPads is getting a serious visual update thanks to the Liquid Glass design language coming to all Apple devices.

Liquid Glass is a universal design meant to bring better visual harmony between devices. Though unified, each platform will keep its distinctive look. For iPadOS, icons will be more rounded to better conform to the tablet's rounded edges. Apps and other elements sit above content and dynamically shift, depending on your actions.

iPadOS 26 has new features that make it easier to work, control, organize, and switch between app windows. This new windowing system allows folks to more seamlessly resize app windows and place them precisely where they want. Apple Intelligence should also be more useful on iPads since apps will better communicate with one another.

Here is everything you need to know about iPadOS 26

Developing story...

iPadOS 26: Quick facts

Liquid Glass UI coming to iPadOS 26

New windowing system allows for easier app customization

Apple Intelligence allows better communication between apps

iPadOS 26: Availability

iPadOS 26 is now available for testing through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com .

A public beta will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month at beta.apple.com .

iPadOS 26: Compatible devices

iPadOS 26 will be available as a free update for these iPads:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M2 and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Note that Apple Intelligence features are only available for iPads with the M1 chip or higher.

iPadOS 26: Liquid Glass design

The biggest change coming to iPad and all Apple devices is a brand-new design language called Liquid Glass.

While Liquid Glass delivers a visual overhaul, it maintains the simplicity and familiarity of iPadOS. As its name suggests, the UI has a glass-like quality that reflects and refracts its surroundings. On top of that, it reacts to your inputs and dynamically transforms to let you better focus on whatever you’re watching or working on. The Lock Screen and Control Center will also take advantage of the new UI.

You’ll be able to personalize your Home Screen with updated app icons that come in different hues and lighting. There will also be updated controls and navigation for apps like Mail, Safari, Apple TV, Apple Music, and more.