Nvidia RTX 5090 custom GPU prices leak — the cost is what we all feared

Prepare to pay up to $2,799 for an RTX 5090

RTX 50 series GPUs
Nvidia RTX 5090 desktop GPU benchmarks are here and are undoubtedly impressive. But you may have to pay a hefty sum if you're looking for huge gaming performance gains, as a new leak details the prices for RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 custom GPUs.

As posted on Reddit by known leaker IcePopsicleDragon and NeoGAF, RTX 5090 and 5080 custom GPU prices from Asus, MSI and Gigabyte have been leaked, with B&H Photo reportedly listing the cost of several graphics cards via PC PartPicker. The prices match another leak by user JCarnage10 on Reddit.

Despite official starting prices for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series desktop GPUs being revealed, with the RTX 5090 at $1,999 and RTX 5080 at $999, manufacturers are adding on a hefty sum to several of their custom GPUs.

If the leak is accurate, gamers could be paying as much as $2,799 for an RTX 5090 GPU or $1,899 for an RTX 5080. Unfortunately, that's quite the jump in cost, and prices may rise even higher if scalpers get their hands on them. The good news is that several of these leaked GPU prices aren't too far off Nvidia's asking price.

Here's a look at the RTX 5090 custom GPU prices, according to the leak:

RTX 5090 custom GPU prices
Asus ROG Astral OC$2,799.99
MSI SUPRIM LIQUID SOC $2,499.99
Asus TUF GAMING$2,449.99
MSI SUPRIM SOC$2,399.99
MSI VANGUARD SOC LAUNCH EDITION$2,379.99
MSI VANGUARD SOC$2,379.99
MSI GAMING TRIO OC$2,349.99
MSI VENTUS 3X OC$2,199.99

As for the RTX 5080 GPU custom graphics cards, these will also all see a price bump, but not by too much:

RTX 5080 custom GPU prices
Asus ROG Astral OC$1,899.99
Asus TUF GAMING OC$1,699.99
Asus PRIME OC$1,499.99
Asus PRIME$1,399.99
Gigabyte WINDFORCE SFF$1,369.99
MSI SUPRIM LIQUID SOC$1,299.99
MSI VANGUARD SOC$1,229.99
MSI SUPRIM SOC$1,249.99
MSI GAMING TRIO OC$1,199.99
MSI GAMING TRIO OC (white)$1,199.99
Gigabyte GAMING OC$1,199.99
MSI Inspire 3X OC (Gold)$1,169.99
MSI VENTUS 3X OC PLUS$1,139.99

An unfortunate RTX 50-series price jump

We've heard previous rumors of RTX 50-series third-party prices being raised, with several Gigabyte RTX 5080 GPU models being up to 35% pricier in Europe. With the new price leak for RTX 5090 and 5080 custom GPUs, it appears many popular manufacturers — from Asus to Gigabyte — will be jacking up the price.

It isn't entirely surprising to see companies offer RTX graphics cards at more of a premium, but I'd be disappointed to see if these high-end GPU models don't offer any more special features than a regular RTX 5090 or 5080.

Luckily, not all of these GPU prices are far off Nvidia's starting prices, with the RTX 5090 MSI VENTUS 3X OC ($2,199) being $200 more while the RTX 5080 MSI VENTUS 3X OC PLUS ($1,139) being $140 more. For reference, here's Nvidia's official pricing:

GPU nameStarting priceGraphics memory
RTX 5090$1,99932GB GDDR7
RTX 5080$99916GB GDDR7
RTX 5070 Ti$74916GB GDDR7
RTX 5070$54912GB GDDR7

Of course, these prices may change, and more RTX 50-series custom GPU models are sure to be available. Depending on how many units are available, though, scalpers may scoop up popular units and sell them at a premium.

We've also seen price leaks for Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops, with an RTX 5090-equipped laptop costing up to $4,199. Clearly, costs don't fare much better than their desktop GPU counterparts. Still, this is only a taste of what these graphics cards will cost, and we're sure to see different models (hopefully) at all kinds of budgets.

There are sure to be other RTX 50-series desktop GPU models available once they hit shelves, and you can check out where to buy Nvidia RTX 5080 models in the meantime.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game