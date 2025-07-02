Early Prime Day gaming laptop deals from $690 — RTX 50-series just got more affordable
The latest gaming laptops for less
Prime Day couldn't arrive at a better time, as the latest gaming laptops rocking RTX 50-series power are well and truly here — and I've already found some major price cuts.
With Amazon's big sales event due to kick off soon, there's still time for deals to roll in. However, you can already find discounts on plenty of powerful, gamer-ready machines, including this RTX 4070-powered Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 with a $300 drop.
But it's not just at Amazon. In fact, you can save big on the latest Nvidia offerings, such as this HP Omen Transcend 14 with an RTX 5060 that's $350 off, and an Alienware 16X Aurora with an RTX 5070 that's plummeted by $450.
I've been scouting around for epic discounts on the latest and greatest, and these are deals I'd be jumping on. But there are many more worth checking if you're after a PC upgrade, and even more epic price cuts will start piling in soon (we'll keep you in the loop). So, be kind to your wallet and find the best early Prime Day gaming laptop for you.
Editor's choice
- Nitro V 15 (RTX 4050): was $769 now $692 @ Amazon
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (RTX 4070): was $1,749 now $1,449 @ Amazon
- HP Omen Transcend 14 (RTX 5060): was $1,829 now $1,479 @ Best Buy
- Alienware 16X Aurora (RTX 5070): was $2,099 now $1,649 @ Best Buy
- HP Omen Max 16 (RTX 5080): was $3,159 now $2,799 @ Best Buy
RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals
This HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop rocks a 120Hz 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, all squeezed into a thin RGB-studded laptop decked out in HP's Shadow Black color scheme.
Quite possibly the best deal I've found on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop, this Alienware 16X Aurora delivers value in spades now that it's $450 off, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a sizeable 2TB SSD. Thanks to its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, you'll see the might and speedy performance of its specs in full view, too.
The RTX 5070 Ti brings that much more power to even the most demanding PC games, and this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i can handle it. With its Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, too, this machine is ready to blaze through titles in a stylish, compact design. And they will all run great on its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display.
Even an RTX 5080 is getting a discount! We're mightily impressed with the HP Omen Max 16, and with its Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, RTX 5080 power, gorgeous 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and sleek (yet hefty) design, you will be, too. Now that it's $360 off, you're getting a lot of power for less.
Another Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, but this time with the might of an RTX 5090! It's a top-of-the-line gaming laptop thanks to its high-end GPU, but you can also expect incredible horsepower from its Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Pricey? Yes, but more affordable with its $400 price cut.
Gaming laptop deals
Despite its more budget appeal, I was impressed by what the Acer Nitro V 15 could manage when I tested it out, especially for entry-level gaming. This model comes with an RTX 4050 and an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For entry-level PC titles and competitive multiplayer games, this is a great shout for under $700. And its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display makes games look smooth.
For great entry-level 1080p gameplay, you can't go wrong with this Asus TUF Gaming A16, especially now that it's down to just under $800. It rocks an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, a Radeon RX7700S GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage. Don't expect high-level performance, but with its 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate thrown in, you could do far worse at this price.
For even more power, this Acer Nitro V 16 with an RTX 4060 will do the trick. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, along with a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio to make games shine.
This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.
As another gaming laptop that can pump out wicked gaming performance in a sleek design, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is now $300 off. You can expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All PC games will look buttery smooth on its 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
Boasting mid-range value at its finest, the Gigabyte Aorus 16X still manages to pull its weight today. That's thanks to its Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, along with its premium-looking design. Plus, its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate makes for speedy, smooth visuals.
