Early Prime Day gaming laptop deals from $690 — RTX 50-series just got more affordable

Prime Day couldn't arrive at a better time, as the latest gaming laptops rocking RTX 50-series power are well and truly here — and I've already found some major price cuts.

With Amazon's big sales event due to kick off soon, there's still time for deals to roll in. However, you can already find discounts on plenty of powerful, gamer-ready machines, including this RTX 4070-powered Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 with a $300 drop.

But it's not just at Amazon. In fact, you can save big on the latest Nvidia offerings, such as this HP Omen Transcend 14 with an RTX 5060 that's $350 off, and an Alienware 16X Aurora with an RTX 5070 that's plummeted by $450.

I've been scouting around for epic discounts on the latest and greatest, and these are deals I'd be jumping on. But there are many more worth checking if you're after a PC upgrade, and even more epic price cuts will start piling in soon (we'll keep you in the loop). So, be kind to your wallet and find the best early Prime Day gaming laptop for you.

Editor's choice

RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals

HP Omen Transcend 14 (RTX 5060): was $1,829 now $1,479 at Best Buy This HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop rocks a 120Hz 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, all squeezed into a thin RGB-studded laptop decked out in HP's Shadow Black color scheme.

Alienware 16X Aurora (RTX 5070): was $2,099 now $1,649 at Best Buy Quite possibly the best deal I've found on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop, this Alienware 16X Aurora delivers value in spades now that it's $450 off, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a sizeable 2TB SSD. Thanks to its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, you'll see the might and speedy performance of its specs in full view, too.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (RTX 5090): was $3,999 now $3,599 at BHPhoto Another Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, but this time with the might of an RTX 5090! It's a top-of-the-line gaming laptop thanks to its high-end GPU, but you can also expect incredible horsepower from its Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Pricey? Yes, but more affordable with its $400 price cut.

Gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro V 15 (RTX 4050): was $769 now $692 at Amazon Despite its more budget appeal, I was impressed by what the Acer Nitro V 15 could manage when I tested it out, especially for entry-level gaming. This model comes with an RTX 4050 and an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For entry-level PC titles and competitive multiplayer games, this is a great shout for under $700. And its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display makes games look smooth.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (Radeon RX7700S): was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy For great entry-level 1080p gameplay, you can't go wrong with this Asus TUF Gaming A16, especially now that it's down to just under $800. It rocks an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, a Radeon RX7700S GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage. Don't expect high-level performance, but with its 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate thrown in, you could do far worse at this price.

Acer Nitro V 16 (RTX 4060): was $1,129 now $1,049 at Amazon For even more power, this Acer Nitro V 16 with an RTX 4060 will do the trick. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, along with a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio to make games shine.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,289 at Amazon This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (RTX 4070): was $1,749 now $1,449 at Amazon As another gaming laptop that can pump out wicked gaming performance in a sleek design, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is now $300 off. You can expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All PC games will look buttery smooth on its 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.