MacBook Air M4 just dropped to record-low price ahead of Prime Day — save up to $160 now

We're gearing up for some major price cuts across our favorite tech during Prime Day, but why wait when the entire MacBook Air M4 lineup is already down to the lowest prices I've seen?

The MacBook Air M4 is now a record-low $150 off at Amazon right now, meaning you can grab one of the best laptops around for less. But that's not all, as you can even get $150 off the M4 Air with 24GB memory and 512GB storage, too. Looking for a bigger screen? Well, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is also over $160 off!

Whether it's a compact and stylishly portable 13-inch M4 MacBook Air or a satisfyingly sized 15-inch model, there's a discount on all configurations. So, take your pick and get saving!

Apple's latest swing at its ultraportable laptop is a triumph, as you'll find in our MacBook Air M4 review. It earned major brownie points with its blistering-fast M4 chip and sharper 12MP webcam. Its design is no different from the earlier MacBook Air M3, and having used that as my main PC for over a year now, I can say these laptops are without a doubt worth the investment.

And now with the M4-equipped MacBook Air getting steep discounts, one of the best laptops is now better than ever. At $849, the 13-inch model hit its all-time-low price, but if you're looking to grab the finest version of the Air without dishing out too much, the 512GB model for $1,049 is the one to pick up. And if you have the budget for the 24GB of unified memory version, expect some incredible performance.

While the higher SSD capacity means you can save more files, media and apps, it also delivers higher read/write speeds, according to our MacBook Air M4 benchmark tests. It's able to handle storage better with faster video transcoding times, as we spotted in our 15-inch MacBook Air M4 (512GB) review.

Speaking of, you can also make great savings on the 15-inch model, which offers a bright, smooth and vivid 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display. That's great for having more space for onscreen windows and apps, along with watching the latest shows on Apple TV and more. Oh, and playing top-rated games like Lies of P, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding and plenty more.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon's big sale event is right around the corner, but these deals on the entire MacBook Air M4 family are already too good to miss. So, if you're looking to beat the Prime Day rush, grab yourself a steal on the best laptop for most.

