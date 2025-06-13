Samsung just tipped to show off Project Moohan headset during Galaxy Unpacked in July

In a few short weeks, Samsung's annual summer Galaxy Unpacked event, where we expect to see the latest foldables in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. We should additionally see the new Galaxy Watch 8 smartwatches.

According to a new rumor, we might also get another glimpse of Project Moohan, the company's forthcoming Android XR headset. Tipster PandaFlashPro posted on X that Samsung would have Project Moohan at "July Unpacked 2025."

Almost immediately, another regular leaker, Max Jambor, rejected that report.

Today (June 13), they returned to confirm the earlier report.

"My source just confirmed it, Samsung is going to show it off at their Unpacked event!" PandaFlash posted. "They won’t be revealing all the details, and later this year available in South Korea, than slowly other countries."

They added that Samsung will have a dedicated Unpacked event, but no date for that one.

Samsung has been fairly light on specs for the headset despite showing it off several times between the January Unpacked reveal, MWC 2025 and Google I/O in May.

We got an in-person glimpse of the headset in a Qualcomm booth during AWE 2025 this week. However, beyond Qualcomm's new AR+1 Gen 1 chip, which is slated for the best smart glasses, it could also feature in headsets in conjunction with the XR2+ processor. Otherwise, no new details were shared specifically about Moohan.

Here's what we do know

(Image credit: Samsung)

Coinciding with PandaFlash's rumor, during an earnings call earlier this year, Samsung confirmed that XR devices would be released in the second half of 2025.

Beyond that, of course, it will be powered by Android XR, and a recent leaked benchmark revealed that it will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor, which is built specifically for XR devices. It could have up to 16 GB of RAM.

For panels, Moohan might utilize a pair of Sony 1.3-inch 4K OLED on Silicon panels. These screens could offer a pixel density of 3,800 ppi, or more than the 3,391 ppi Sony displays in the Apple Vision Pro.

We're still waiting on pricing and more in-depth specs for the headset. Hopefully, Samsung will finally share a bit more in July.

