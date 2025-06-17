Is your Mac mini dead? Apple confirms power issue affecting some models, offers free fix

If your Mac mini has decided it won't power up anymore, you're not alone. Apple just launched a new repair program for the M2 Mac mini (2023) as a "very small percentage" may no longer power on.

The problem affects devices manufactured between June 16, 2024 to November 23, 2024, but that's not an easy way to work out if yours is included. Instead, head over to Apple's Mac mini Service Program page and enter your serial number.

If your Apple Mac mini M2 (2023) has the problem that leads to a lot of nothing going on, then you'll be offered a free repair either with Apple direct or an authorized service partner — just fill in your details and go to an Apple Store or partner repair store.

Given the type of repair needed, it's likely that you'll be without your Mac mini for at least a couple of days, so it might be a good idea to keep a cheap laptop handy. Even if it's a Windows machine, you can still access a lot of your Apple data on iCloud.com.

What happened to the Mac mini M2 (2023)?

(Image credit: Future)

According to Apple's service program, the hardware issue was only introduced to the Mac mini M2 a year ago, with models manufactured between June and November 2024. So it's only just getting an 'official' problem status now.

However, Reddit user hkfan451 took to r/macmini in October 2024 to report that their brand new Mac mini M2 had a power issue and Apple wouldn't allow them to mail it in for repair (although you can now that the official service program is in operation).

It's not clear if that is the same issue that Apple has now acknowledged, but the timeline would match up. Though, some Mac minis have run into power issues that are unrelated to this manufacturing issue.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In late 2023, there were discussions on the Apple Community forums about Mac mini M2 units losing power. And it's a tricky one to troubleshoot since you don't have a built-in display, so you also need to check that the unit doesn't just appear dead, but actually isn't powering on at all.

If there doesn't seem to be any activity from the Mac mini at all — so no beeps, and the status indicator light on the front stays off instead of turning white — then it's time for a service.

Fortunately, some power-related issues may also be covered under warranty.