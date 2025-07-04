Amazon slashes Kindle prices ahead of Prime Day — save up to 42% on the Colorsoft, Scribe and more

Prime Day is now just a few days away — and while Amazon hardware is typically discounted during the savings extravaganza, Kindle deals are few and far between. But good news: Amazon is taking up to 42% off Kindles, including some of the best Kindles we've ever tested.

If you're looking to cross some books off your summer reading list, here's your opportunity! For instance, the all-new Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle is on sale for $211 — its lowest price to date — and features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. Plus, the new Kindle Scribe is sporting a $140 discount, while the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is now down to $129.

Below, I've rounded up the best Kindle deals that are definitely worth adding to your cart ahead of Prime Day. Plus, take a look at our best early Prime Day deals live blog and our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Best Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $121 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024): was $179 now $129 at Amazon This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it makes a splash.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Black Leather: was $222 now $157 at Amazon This vegan leather case and matching black power adapter is ideal for those who plan on taking their Kindle on the go. I use my Kindle when I travel, and having a matching case for it always brings me peace of mind.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $276 now $191 at Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage as well as a jade fabric cover and wireless charging dock. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024): was $399 now $259 at Amazon You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe (2024) review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.