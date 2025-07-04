Amazon slashes Kindle prices ahead of Prime Day — save up to 42% on the Colorsoft, Scribe and more
Plus, save big on Kindle bundles
Prime Day is now just a few days away — and while Amazon hardware is typically discounted during the savings extravaganza, Kindle deals are few and far between. But good news: Amazon is taking up to 42% off Kindles, including some of the best Kindles we've ever tested.
If you're looking to cross some books off your summer reading list, here's your opportunity! For instance, the all-new Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle is on sale for $211 — its lowest price to date — and features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. Plus, the new Kindle Scribe is sporting a $140 discount, while the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is now down to $129.
Below, I've rounded up the best Kindle deals that are definitely worth adding to your cart ahead of Prime Day. Plus, take a look at our best early Prime Day deals live blog and our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop all early Prime Day deals
- shop all Amazon Kindle deals
- Kindle Essentials Bundle (Rose): was $161 now $121
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024): was $179 now $129
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (Black Leather): was $222 now $157
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $282 now $191
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $362 now $211
- Kindle Scribe (2024): was $399 now $259
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $539 now $344
Best Kindle Deals
This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.
This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it makes a splash.
This vegan leather case and matching black power adapter is ideal for those who plan on taking their Kindle on the go. I use my Kindle when I travel, and having a matching case for it always brings me peace of mind.
This bundle includes the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage as well as a jade fabric cover and wireless charging dock. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display.
The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover, and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll save 42%.
You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe (2024) review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.
Available only in Jade and with a massive 64GB of storage, this bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter, with a total value of $540.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.