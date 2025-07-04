I used NordVPN to unlock global Netflix libraries, and all I got was this Amazon gift card

I'll admit it – I'm a streaming fiend. There's nothing I love more than a good binge-watching session, and there's nothing I hate more than when one of my favorite movies or TV shows isn't available in my region. That's why my binge-watching arsenal now includes one of the best VPNs, as well as my comfy PJs and popcorn.

My go-to at the moment is NordVPN. It's one of the best streaming VPNs on the market, giving me access to TV shows and movies that unfortunately aren't available in the UK. The best part of all, however, is the fact that I got a $20 Amazon voucher with my NordVPN Plus subscription. This exclusive-to-Tom's-Guide deal also gave me 4 months extra free with my 2-year subscription.

You can grab an Amazon voucher of up to $50 too, just by subscribing to NordVPN's Plus, Complete or Prime tiers. This will give you access to one of the best Netflix VPNs, as well as top-of-the-line security and privacy.

NordVPN Plus: get a free $20 Amazon gift card

NordVPN is our #1 VPN overall thanks to its incredible streaming support, super-fast speeds and top-of-the-line security. With this exclusive deal, you get a $20 Amazon gift card as well as 4 months extra free of NordVPN.



What you'll get...



• Protection for up to 10 devices

• 950 Mbps+ speeds

• Streaming service unblocking, including Disney+

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• $20 Amazon gift card (for a limited time)

• 2-year deal for $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front for 28 months' coverage, discount applied at checkout)

How to stream using NordVPN

If you've never spoofed your location before, you might think it's a complicated process. Thankfully, with NordVPN, it's actually super simple.

To access a streaming service or media library in a different country, all you need to do is launch NordVPN, scroll down or search its server list to find the country you want to virtually be in and click connect.

Then, all you need to do is launch the streaming platform of your choice and there you have it! You are now virtually in that location and can stream to your heart's content.

Plus, if you want to check out a different country's library, all you need to do is just select a different server.

NordVPN Complete: get a free $40 Amazon gift card

NordVPN Complete gives you everything Plus offers, as well as encrypted storage to keep your files secure. With this exclusive deal, you also get a $40 Amazon gift card, as well as 4 months extra free.



What you'll get...



• All NordVPN Plus features

• 1TB of encrypted cloud storage

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• $40 Amazon gift card (for a limited time)

• 2-year deal for $4.62 per month ($129.36 up front for 28 months' coverage, discount applied at checkout)

The best Netflix movies and TV to stream with NordVPN

With NordVPN, I can access some of the best movies and TV shows Netflix has to offer (just not in my region). Take US Netflix, for example.

By switching my location to the US, I can revisit my teenage years with all 15 seasons of Supernatural, giving me a chance to binge all the adventures of Sam and Dean without having to resort to using a dodgy site like I used to.

NordVPN has also enhanced my binge-watching sessions by allowing me to watch the sequels for movies on UK Netflix. For example, UK Netflix only has Beetlejuice, but with NordVPN I can virtually relocate to the US in a couple of clicks and watch its successor, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as soon as the credits roll.

Then, if I want to decompress after so many tales of the paranormal, I can take a trip to Barbieland with Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Without NordVPN, I'd have to shell out for another streaming service subscription to be able to watch it in the UK.

It would be remiss of me to not mention some of the great movies UK Netflix has to offer. Wherever in the world you are, I would 100% recommend using NordVPN to spoof your location to the UK in order to watch Clue. You'll have to be quick, though, as this silly yet suspenseful cult classic starring the incredible Tim Curry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, IT) is leaving UK Netflix soon.

NordVPN Prime: get a free $50 Amazon gift card

Get the complete complete cybersecurity package with NordVPN Prime. Only available in the US, you get identity protection, cyber theft insurance and more, plus a $50 Amazon gift card and 4 months extra free.



What you'll get...



• All NordVPN features from previous plans

• NordProtect identity theft protection

• Up to $1 million in ID theft insurance

• Up to $100k in cyber extortion insurance

• Credit & Dark Web monitoring

• Dedicated case manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• $50 Amazon gift card (for a limited time)

• 2-year deal for $6.33 per month ($177.36 up front for 28 months' coverage, discount applied at checkout)